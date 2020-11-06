KU and Gonzaga, last year’s No. 1 and 2 teams, to meet on Thanksgiving Day in Florida

Kansas will meet Gonzaga and Saint Joseph’s in the 2020 Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tip-Off, event organizers announced Friday.

The Jayhawks will play Gonzaga at 12:30 p.m. Central time on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and Saint Joseph’s at 1 p.m. on Nov. 27. Both games will be played at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The KU-Gonzaga game, matching last year’s No. 1-ranked team in the final AP poll (KU) and the No. 2 team (Gonzaga), will be shown on FOX Sports. The St. Joe’s-KU game will be shown on FS1.

FS1 will televise Game 2 of the Thanksgiving Day doubleheader between Saint Joseph’s and Auburn. That will follow the KU-Gonzaga contest.

Gonzaga will meet Auburn at 10 a.m. Nov. 27 on FOX.

Gonzaga, a 31-win team last year, is led by preseason All-American Corey Kispert along with all-conference players Joel Ayayi and Drew Timme. The Zags’ freshman class includes top-10 prospect Jalen Suggs.

Zags coach Mark Few owns a 599-124 career record in 21 seasons. He has guided the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament every year, including the 2017 national championship game, and to a No. 1 ranking in three of the last four seasons.

Saint Joseph’s is led by Ryan Daly, a third team all-A-10 Conference performer last year, who finished the season as the league’s scoring leader at 20.6 points per game. The 6-5 senior guard also averaged 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Because of social distancing restrictions inside the arena, a limited number of fans will be able to attend the Fort Myers Tip-Off. There will be no public sale of tickets. Fans interested in attending should submit a ticket request form at www.fortmyerstipoff.com/tickets. Fans will be contacted on a first-come, first-served basis based on the submission date of their ticket-request form.

Meanwhile, an official announcement on the Champions Classis is expected early next week. KU will meet Kentucky on Dec. 1 in Indianapolis, Jon Rothstein of CBSsports.com reported Friday. Meanwhile, Michigan State will travel to Duke for the other game of the one-day Classic. It was originally scheduled to be played Nov. 10 in Chicago.

Here is the updated KU schedule for the 2020-21 season:

NOVEMBER

26-Gonzaga in Fort Myers, Florida, 12:30 p.m.

27-St. Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Florida, 1 p.m.

DECEMBER

1-Kentucky in Indianapolis (not official yet)

5-North Dakota State

8-Creighton

11-Omaha

13-Tarleton State

17-at Texas Tech

22-West Virginia

JANUARY

2-Texas

5-at TCU

9-Oklahoma

12-at Oklahoma State

16-Iowa State

18-at Baylor

23-at Oklahoma

26-TCU

30-at Tennessee

FEBRUARY

2-Kansas State

6-at West Virginia

8-Oklahoma State

13-at Iowa State

16-at Kansas State

20-Texas Tech

22-at Texas

27-Baylor

MARCH

10-13-Big 12 Tournament, T-Mobile Center