Ex-KU player faces felony charge for alleged battery 10 months before he left team

Silvio De Sousa is facing a felony charge for an alleged battery that occurred nearly a year before he announced he was leaving the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team.

Douglas County District Court records show De Sousa has been issued a criminal summons and has a Dec. 17 first appearance scheduled. No attorney for De Sousa was listed in court records and he could not be reached for comment.

The Star has requested the probable cause report associated with the felony charge, which was filed Monday. According to the Lawrence Journal-World, the felony charge is for aggravated battery and alleges De Sousa “unlawfully, feloniously and recklessly cause(d) great bodily harm or disfigurement to another person.” The Journal-World also reported that “The alleged incident was reported to Lawrence police as a battery at 2:36 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1100 block of Massachusetts.”

De Sousa and KU basketball coach Bill Self said on Oct. 16 that De Sousa was leaving the team to focus on “personal issues.”

The Star asked Self whether he was aware De Sousa was facing a criminal investigation before the announcement was made that he was leaving the team. Self issued a statement Wednesday that indicated the investigation was a factor in De Sousa’s departure.

“Earlier this fall, Silvio told me that he had been contacted by local authorities regarding his alleged involvement in an incident on New Year’s Eve,” Self said. “He was not aware of the details from that incident until a couple weeks ago, which he then shared with me.

“These allegations were surprising to Silvio, as they were to us. Once we discussed the details, he decided it was in his best interest to opt out and focus on this matter. We mutually agreed that was the best course of action.”

Self’s statement on Oct. 16 referenced a conversation with De Sousa.

“Today, Silvio informed me he was going to opt out of the 2020-21 season and focus on matters in his personal life. Knowing Silvio, it was clear he had been distracted and not fully focused during workouts as of late,” Self said then. “After he and I sat down and talked about that, it was clear this was the best decision for him, and Kansas basketball, to leave the program.”

De Sousa also issued a statement Oct. 16 about leaving the KU team.

“I have made the difficult decision to opt out of this season to focus all of my energies on some personal issues,” De Sousa posted on Twitter. “I have a lot of things weighing on my mind and need to address these by taking time for myself and stepping away from basketball. I do not know what my next plan will be right now, but I will decide that when the time is right.

“This was not an easy decision to leave the basketball program, but it’s the best thing for me to do right now.”

De Sousa was playing for the KU basketball team on Jan. 1. He was later suspended for 12 games for his involvement at the center of a brawl near the end of the KU-Kansas State game Jan. 21 in Allen Fieldhouse. De Sousa threw punches and then briefly lifted a stool above his head and looked as though he was going to swing it. He was among four players suspended.

He was only able to play for the Jayhawks last season because Kansas successfully appealed his two-year NCAA suspension. De Sousa had been ruled ineligible because of alleged payments made by an Adidas employee to De Sousa’s guardian. Those payments were cited in a NCAA notice of allegations sent to KU last fall that charged the basketball program and coach Bill Self with five Level I violations.