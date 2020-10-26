KU Jayhawks’ new starting quarterback could be ‘pretty special,’ Les Miles says

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels turns 18 later this week.

“I’d be willing to bet that is the youngest quarterback starter in the country — if not the country certainly the conference,” KU football coach Les Miles said Monday, referring to KU’s 6-foot, 205-pound freshman from Lawndale, California.

“It’s pretty special what he’s getting accomplished right now, just so you know.”

Daniels — he rushed for 51 yards on 13 carries and scored on runs of 8 and 4 yards and also completed 22 of 39 passes for 207 yards with one pick-six interception in Saturday’s 55-14 blowout loss at Kansas State — received a pre-birthday present of sorts from his coach on Monday.

Miles said on the weekly Big 12 teleconference that Daniels figures to be the team’s No. 1 quarterback the remainder of the 2020 season.

“If he stays healthy I think he’ll be the guy that starts,” Miles said. “I think with some experience he’s going to be very special.”

However, a couple hours later, on his weekly video call with local media, Miles didn’t go quite as far as deeming Daniels the permanent starter heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. home game versus Iowa State.

“I’ll not ever make a promise of who I’m starting, who I’m not,” Miles said. “I can tell you Jalon has done the things that we needed, but Miles (Kendrick, junior QB) is continuing to compete. I’m good there,” Miles added of the QB position.

Asked why he would elect to go with Daniels the rest of the way as starter, Miles said: “Well, the opportunity for him to get the majority of the snaps in practice is going to happen anyway so we might as well. Miles Kendrick is a good quarterback and a guy that is going to compete. We’re going to watch him through the week.”

Daniels, who was sacked four times for 24 yards Saturday, played the entire game and showed no effects of the foot injury he suffered in the first quarter against Oklahoma State on Oct 3. He missed the rest of that game and the Oct. 17 contest at West Virginia.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“We don’t want the turnover, I get that,” Miles said of the KSU pick-six. “When he makes a quality decision he makes a ball that’s strong, that is very capable. He can move his feet and get himself out of trouble and can gain yards. Down the road this guy is going to get rid of the ball a little quicker and make sure that he has the opportunity to hit an open seam and go.”

Pooka could return for 2021 season

Miles on the teleconference repeated what he said after Saturday’s loss to Kansas State: that junior running back Pooka Williams could be back with KU’s team next season.

“He was firm about his returning,” Miles said of the two-time first-team all-Big 12 running back. “But again, I think that’s January. That’s a ways to go between now and then.”

Williams last week said he was opting out of the season and returning to Louisiana to be with his mother, who is ill.

“If you are opting out for your mother’s illness, I think in 20 years that will be something he’ll look back and go, ‘It’s the best time in my life just spending some time with my mom,’’’ Miles said.

“We miss him. We certainly recognize his abilities, but we’ll be fine. Hopefully he’ll again enjoy that time he spends with his mom and we’ll have some guys that will step in there, Daniel Hishaw, an Oklahoma guy who is a really good player, will give us a fresh set of legs in that backfield. Velton Gardner obviously is a talented guy who has ability. We feel comfortable in what we put out there in terms of our running backs.”

Jayhawks begin second half of slate at 0-5

KU will take an 0-5 record, 0-4 in conference play into Saturday’s 11 a.m. home clash against No. 23-ranked Iowa State (3-2 overall, 3-1 in the league).

“We met today as a staff and we talked about improvement and what really needs to take place really across the team,” Miles said. “I think our guys are working toward a much improved football team, but I think also there’s some youthful men that are playing a lot of football for us. We’re going to enjoy them eventually. It’s just there are some growing pains.”

KU must improve on “special teams. We have to be better,” Miles noted. “I can can tell you that Kansas State’s special team units were a very very strong unit in that game (two punt returns for TDs; one return set up a field goal; KU also muffed a punt return that led to a K-State TD). We need to match their energy and do the same things they do, only do them for the Jayhawks.”