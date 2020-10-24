Punt team mistakes cost Kansas Jayhawks in 55-14 blowout loss to Kansas State

Kansas punt returner Kwamie Lassiter fumbles the punt during the second quarter while Kansas State’s Tyler Burns tries to make the recovery. The Wichita Eagle

The loss of two-time all-Big 12 running back Pooka Williams certainly figured to weaken Kansas’ football offense Saturday at Kansas State.

Yes, Williams, who has opted out the rest of the season, was missed in KU’s 55-14 loss to the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan.

However, it was the absence of senior punter Kyle Thompson and the resulting collapse of the Jayhawks’ special teams that proved pivotal in KU’s 12th straight loss to the No. 20-ranked Wildcats (4-1, 4-0 Big 12) and 52nd straight loss in a conference road game. KU dropped to 0-5 and 0-4 in the Big 12.

Senior backup punter Donovan Gagen, who replaced Thompson (out with ankle injury) had a 38-yard punt returned for a touchdown by K-State’s Phillip Brooks to open the scoring.

After Gagen was injured in the second quarter, third-team punter Reis Vernon, a freshman, had a 32-yard punt returned for a 52-yard Brooks score that gave the Cats a 34-7 lead.

Also, before he was hurt, Gagen had a low, 42-yard punt brought back 40 yards by Brooks, setting up a field goal that gave KSU a 10-0 lead.

At halftime, after being burned by Brooks on the punt return off the boot by KU’s third-string punter Vernon, KU coach Les Miles said: “We told him we had to kick this punt wide, (that) we’d like to have it out of bounds. He’s young. We understand. We still should cover that punt.”

For good measure, Brooks returned a Vernon punt 42 yards to the KU 30 in the fourth quarter with KSU leading 55-7. That return did not lead to points.

KU coach Miles returned to the sidelines Saturday after missing last week’s loss at West Virginia after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8.

“I am fine. (The) symptoms were very minor,” Miles said on KU’s pregame radio show.

He proved to be correct when asked what needed to be done to win the game. “Don’t let them make big plays. Get them off the field when they are rushing the football,” Miles said.

Here are some takeaways from the game from a KU standpoint:

Injuries did not help Kansas

KU figured to have a tough time if healthy against K-State. The Jayhawks entered as a team decimated by injuries to key players. Three receivers — T.K. Williams, Stephon Robinson and Lawrence Arnold — were on the inactive list. Safety Davon Ferguson also was on the inactive list along with punter Thompson. Also linebacker Dru Prox dressed for the game but did not play because of injury.

Not so special special teams

Another huge special teams mistake came when Kwamie Lassiter fumbled a 31-yard Ty Zentner punt at the KU 39. It was recovered by Tyler Burns at the KU 41 with 1:21 left in the first half. This led to a 16-yard TD pass from Howard to Sammy Wheeler with just :52 left before intermission. That gave KSU a 27-7 lead.

Freshman Daniels returns

Freshman QB Jalon Daniels, who was hurt in the first quarter of the Oklahoma State game on Oct. 3 and hadn’t played since, completed 22 of 39 passes for 207 yards and one interception. He also rushed for 27 yards on 17 carries and two TDs. He suffered a horrible pick-six on a roll right, throw left pass that was intercepted and returned 24 yards for a score by Justin Gardner that made it 20-0. Daniels also had a nice pooch punt in the third quarter of 34 yards that pinned K-State at its own 6. Daniels bounced back nicely after the pick-six. He ran 8 yards for a score on a third down call. That run capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive.

Gardner fares well

KU sophomore Velton Gardner, who is now KU’s featured back, gained 72 yards on 16 carries with a long run of 27 yards.

How could this happen?

KU trailed just 20-7 with 90 seconds left in the first half. However, K-State suddenly, inexplicably led 41-7 just 2:43 into the second half. KSU not only scored two TDs to close the half (16-yard pass from Will Howard to to Sammy Wheeler and 52 punt return by Brooks), but the Cats put seven on the board their first drive of the final half. Deuce Vaughn carried from a yard out to complete a six-play, 69-yard drive.

Rock bottom?

The loss of RB Williams marked KU’s second high-profile player to leave the team after four games in as many seasons. Khalil Herbert, who exited the after four games last season and transferred to Virginia Tech, entered Saturday’s action with 592 yards on 61 carries for a 9.7 average per carry. He’s scored five touchdowns in the the first four games and has been mentioned as a Heisman candidate.

Meanwhile, former Blue Valley North quarterback Graham Mertz, who played high school ball in KU’s backyard, threw five TD passes Friday in Wisconsin’s 45-7 victory over Illinois. He figures to be a prime candidate for national player of the week following his first college start at QB.

Next up

KU will meet Iowa State at 11 a.m. next Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.