Yale power forward has KU basketball on his list of possible transfer destinations

Yale senior power forward Paul Atkinson, who will graduate from the Ivy League School then transfer to a yet-to-be-determined college in the spring, has included Kansas on his list of possible graduate transfer destinations.

Atkinson, 6-foot-10, 220 pounds out of Westminster Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, told Zagsblog.com he’s heard from KU, Duke, Texas, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Xavier, SMU, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Miami, Florida, USC, Notre Dame, Gonzaga, Maryland, Ohio State, Wake Forest, Cincinnati and Georgia.

Atkinson — he averaged 17.6 points and 7.3 rebounds a game as a junior — would be immediately eligible at his new school for the 2021-22 season.

“I will be graduating from Yale this upcoming spring and entering the transfer portal with a year of eligibility remaining,” he wrote on Twitter.

ESPN.com reported that “Atkinson has played three seasons at Yale but will have a season of eligibility remaining in the spring regardless of whether he plays this season due to the NCAA granting winter student-athletes another year of eligibility.”

Atkinson and Penn’s AJ Brodeur shared Ivy League player of the year honors last season. Atkinson had six 20-point performances and four double-doubles in Ivy League play.

Hunter Sallis to wait until spring to sign

Hunter Sallis, a 6-5, 175-pound senior point guard from Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, told kentuckysportsradio.com he is planning on choosing a school during the spring signing period.

Sallis, the No 6-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, has a list of Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Iowa State, Michigan, Oregon, Indiana and UCLA.

Sallis told kentuckysportsradio.com that a handful of programs are “prioritizing him.”

“I feel like Kentucky is one of them. Gonzaga, Iowa State, Oregon, North Carolina really is, Kansas, and there are a couple more,” Sallis told the website. “Those are the schools that are showing they really want me and they have a really big interest in me.”

Of his impending decision, he said: “As of right now, I’m planning on deciding in the spring. I think another list could come sometime this month or next month, sometime soon. As of right now, I doubt I’ll sign in the fall, just because we want to get out and see places. We’re praying they start opening things back up (for campus visits).”

Sophomore Hooks hears from KU, others

Jalen Hooks, a 6-6, 180-pound sophomore combo guard from Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis, tells Rivals.com he has heard from coaches from Kansas, Kentucky, Florida, Indiana, Texas Tech, Florida State, Michigan State, Michigan, UCLA, Purdue, Xavier, DePaul and IUPUI.

He is ranked No. 40 in the rcruiting class of 2023 by 247sports.com.

“With his size, athleticism and skill, there is no doubt that Hooks has a chance to be one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the Midwest in his class, and he is someone who could see his stock go up even higher with an impressive sophomore season on the court,” wrote Brian Snow of 247sports.com.

Hooks said: ““The coaches tell me that they hear from people they trust and can see on film that I can be a leader and how versatile I am. Coaches like how I handle the ball for my size and how I can guard all over the court.”

Isaacs considers KU, Missouri, others

Richard Isaacs, a 6-2, 180-pound junior point guard from Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, who is ranked No. 28 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, tells Rivals.com he’s currently hearing from coaches from KU, Missouri, Oregon, Arkansas, Mississippi and Gonzaga.