Kansas Jayhawks offer basketball scholarship to high school junior forward from France

Mady Traoré, a 6-foot-11, 195-pound junior power forward from Bishop Walsh High School in Cumberland, Maryland has been offered a scholarship from Kansas, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Traoré, originally from France, has also been offered by Arizona, Arizona State, Seton Hall, Auburn, DePaul, George Washington, Howard, and Virginia Tech, Rivals.com reports. Maryland is said to be interested in Traoré, who has a 7-foot-3 wingspan.

“Let me put it this way: If Kevin Durant and Giannis (Antetokounmpo) had a baby, that’s Mady Traoré,” Traore’s guardian, Claudy Abranchess, said jokingly to Shay Wildeboor of Jayhawkslant.com.

“Traoré, a Team Thrill Under Armour Association prospect, is amidst a national emergence and his coaches have been raving about him and it’s showing,” wrote Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com.

Justin Young of hoopsseen.com watched Traoré compete last weekend at a camp in Utah.

“It was hard not to notice the long and lanky forward who was hitting threes, attacking with the dribble and playing at the rim. You knew the minute you saw him that he was just different than his peers at the camp. And this was a talent-rich camp,” wrote Young. “He’s still ways away from just how good he can become. That’s the scary part,” Young added.

Traoré is not yet ranked in Rivals.com’s recruiting Class of 2022.

“Mady is a stretch four that has become so popular in the game today. If Mady continues to develop his shot and it becomes more consistent, he has Kevin Durant ability. He has the frame that’s similar to K.D. and he’s comfortable with the ball and as a playmaker,” Team Thrill program director Donnell Dobbins told 247sports.com. “Mady is an absolute sponge when it comes to being coached and learning from other players. He’s locked in and he wants to be a pro, so everything he does is catered towards that. Since quarantine he’s come a long way and being around guys like Noah (Batchelor) and Jarace (Walker) while being exposed to the practice style we use really helped him adjust quickly,” Dobbins added of other Team Thrill players helping Traoré.

Ware has KU, KSU on his list of schools

Kel’el Ware, a 6-10, 210-pound junior center from North Little Rock (Arkansas) High School, has included Kansas and Kansas State on his current list of schools.

Ware, the No. 42-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, is also considering Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, TCU, Mississippi and Virginia Tech.

“Kansas has had some great players come through their program. I haven’t met the coaches in person yet though,” Ware told Rivals.com.

Of Ware, Rivals.com’s Dan McDonald wrote: “Ware’s recruitment is one that could continue to heat up in a big way over the next year. With his size and athleticism combined with an always improving skill level, he could be one of the most highly recruited post players in the country before all is said and done. Right now, he mentioned Arkansas, Kansas and Texas Tech as putting in the most work, but don’t be surprised to see other top programs join that list when coaches are able to get back on the road to evaluate prospects in person.”

Etienne hears from KU, Kentucky, others

Micawber Etienne, a 6-10, 220-pound senior center from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, who is ranked No. 50 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, has a list of KU, Kentucky, Illinois, Marquette, Louisville, Miami, UConn and UCLA, he told Zagsblog.com.

“Mac is the prototypical big for today’s game,” PSA Cardinals director Terrance “Munch” Williams told Zagsblog.com. “He’s long, incredibly athletic and extremely versatile at this stage of his development. He can guard multiple positions, is excellent switching in ball screens, rebounds and blocks shots with a passion. He is aggressive offensively and finishes at a remarkably high clip..

“His greatest attribute is that he’s still a phenomenal person and leader with a tremendous work ethic. He is always hungry for the next challenge and has always welcomed new responsibilities. Our program has been blessed to have him,” Williams added,

Derrian Ford considering KU, Missouri, others

Derrian Ford, a 6-3, 190-pound junior combo guard from Magnolia (Arkansas) High School, who is ranked No. 38 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, has a list of KU, Missouri, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, he told Rivals.com.

“It’s a great program. I haven’t talked to them a ton because they’ve had a lot going on, but they are a great program from what I’ve seen,” Ford said of KU to Rivals.com.

Dan McDonald of Rivals.com wrote: “It’s still early in the process for Ford, but he’s been very aggressive getting to learn more about all the coaching staffs through Zoom calls and early campus visits. With the dead period that started back in March and now extended through the end of the year at least, it’s stalled the process a little bit for many 2022 prospects like Ford, who want to see the long list of schools recruiting them. Whenever the dead period ends, look for the four-star shooting guard to get back on the road for visits and from there he’ll move towards making a decision.”