Kansas, K-State are recruiting these two touted men’s basketball prospects: Updates

Brandin Podziemski, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound senior shooting guard from St John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin, has been offered a scholarship to play basketball at Kansas, he reported on Twitter.

“After a great call with coach (Kurtis) Townsend, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kansas!!!” Podziemski wrote late last week on the social media site.

He also has received offers from Kansas State, Kentucky, Arizona State, Boise State, DePaul, Marquette and others.

“Me and coach Townsend had a 30-minute talk. He just told me a couple guys from Kansas that I remind him of, Svi Mykhailiuk being one of them,” Podziemski told Zagsblog.com. “He talked to me about their program and what it would look like for me, so it was a great opportunity for me.”

Podziemski is not ranked at this time by Rivals.com.

“Brandin’s upside continues to be through the roof,” St. John’s Northwestern assistant coach D.J. Mlachnik told Zagsblog.com. “You could see it in him since eighth grade. His work ethic, determination, competitiveness and passion for the game are inspiring. He has always been a kid that sees no limits. When he wants something he goes and gets it.

“Brandin has always been one of the best shooters in the state over the last two to three years, no doubt about it. But over the summer after his sophomore season after earning all-state, until now, Brandin has worked incredibly hard to add to his game and his skill set continues to expand. His biggest improvement has been his creativity with his dribble and working to create out of isolation situations and ball screens. The kid is a flat-out scorer.”

Podziemski told Eric Bossi of 247sports.com that he sees KU as potentially a great fit.

“”They have that same mentality as me. They produce a lot of guys that are super hard workers and have that dog in them,” Podziemski said to Bossi. “They are just a tough program that is in the top 10 every year.”

As far as his overall recruitment, Podziemski, a lefthanded sharpshooter who averaged 27.5 points per game as a junior, said to Bossi: “I would say it is too early to know yet. Me and my family are just in the process of going through things to figure out what is best for my future and what is best to do right now. In terms of a commitment date, I don’t have one. We are just looking at what is best for me and my family.”

Podziemski has been compared to NBA player Tyler Herro, a Wisconsin native who played one season at Kentucky.

“Yes I have,” Podziemski said, asked by Stockrisers.com if he’s heard from Herro. “After I had gotten the offer from Kentucky, he followed me on Instagram and reached out and sent me a short message which meant a lot.

“He said just to stay hungry and don’t worry about what all the doubters are going to say about me and just to continue to have that dog in me and keep chasing my dreams,” Podziemski added.

Wallace is considering KU, K-State

Cason Wallace, a 6-4, 180-pound junior combo guard from Richardson (Texas) High School, who is ranked No. 16 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, told Stockrisers.com he has a list of KU, Kansas State, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Arizona and Purdue

“He gets the job done on both ends,” wrote Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com. “Very consistent offensive player and is a very efficient scorer, will likely see a lot of double-teams entering his junior year. The most impressive skill in his game for me is easily his effort on the defensive end. He anticipates and reads offenses so well and college programs see that as an advantage if they could land him.”

KU on final list of Huntley-Hatfield

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, a 6-9, 220-pound junior forward from Scotland (Pennsylvania) Campus High School, who is ranked No. 8 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, has included KU in his list of five schools.

Tipton Edits reported on Twitter that Huntley-Hatfield has a final five of KU, Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi and Wake Forest. He cut Georgia, Louisville and Virginia Tech from his list.

Huntley-Hatfield will announce his college choice on Jan. 21, Zagsblog.com reported.

“I’ve always wanted Kansas as an offer,” Huntley-Hatfield told Stockrisers.com. “Coach (Bill) Self has coached a lot of great players. So once they offered me they always kept in contact, hitting me up every day and that is including my mother. They (KU coaches) talk to her also.”

Of Huntley-Hatfield, Scotland Campus coach Chris Chaney told Zagsblog.com: ‘Brandon is a very versatile, long and athletic player. He can score in a variety of ways and has a skillset that includes being a good passer for his size. He will continue to develop and his upside is unlimited.”

There is still a possibility Huntley-Hatfield could reclassify to the Class of 2021.