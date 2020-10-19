Les Miles is ‘glad to be back’ at work after experiencing ‘minor’ symptoms from COVID

Kansas head coach Les Miles works the sidelines in the KU-West Virginia game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. AP

Kansas football coach Les Miles has resumed in-person coaching duties this week in preparation for Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State, he reported Monday.

Miles 66, did not make the trip to Morgantown, West Virginia on Saturday for KU’s 38-17 loss to WVU. He instead passed the head coaching duties to recruiting coordinator/tight ends coach Josh Eargle after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8.

“Glad to be back,” Miles said during Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference.

He had spent 10 days at his West Lawrence home in isolation after testing positive. He said he did his “normal Sunday night routine” in terms of heading to work the day after a KU football game.

Miles said that during his 10 days at home he only experienced “minor symptoms.”

“I had a headache. It really kind of minimized itself as we went through the time frame. We’re doing pretty well,” Miles said.

He said he had contact with his coaching staff up to an hour before the 11 a.m. kickoff, but not during the KU-WVU game. Instead, he watched the telecast at home in Lawrence.

“I thought about doing it, being on the phone and talking to kids while the coaches are waiting … I basically would have put an interjection in there that would have taken time and energy away from the direct path, in terms of adjustment,” Miles said, explaining why he let his assistants coach without interference during the three-hour contest, which KU led 10-0 before faltering.

Miles said it was “very difficult” to not be with his team in Morgantown.

“I sat there. I didn’t sit there, I stood and took notes,” said Miles. “It was hard, very difficult … the right thing in my opinion, absolutely, but a difficult morning. It was an interesting position to be in for me. I had never had been in anything like that. This virus is giving us opportunities that we don’t want.”

Miles said he was preparing for a team meeting to be held later Monday morning. His 10-minute Q&A segment on the Big 12 teleconference was at 10 a.m.

“I am looking forward to a team meeting in probably less than an hour or two right here,” Miles, referring to the football complex at Memorial Stadium. “The things I told ‘em in a good piece was, “Wish I was with you,’ (in Morgantown). The decision (to skip the game) was difficult.”

Miles said he does not know how he contracted the virus.

“I have no understanding of where exactly I had contact with COVID.,” he said. “I know people around me, the staff, not one of them have COVID. Well, there were some guys that got it early on. They were not active in any way with me.

“I did not see the course how COVID and I got together at all. I see it as a real lesson. I think the more that you put your shield down, you take your mask down, the more likely you are to end up with COVID.”

His advice to others?

“It’s important. It’s important to your family ... I would stay on what would be our COVID guidelines,” Miles said.

KU will meet Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan.