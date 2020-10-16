Virtual Late Night in the Phog to be held minus fans on Oct. 23 in Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas basketball’s Late Night in the Phog will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23 at Allen Fieldhouse, it was announced Friday.

The event will take place in a virtual format, with no fans allowed admission, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36th-annual Late Night, presented by HyVee, traditionally signals the start of KU’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons. It will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Facebook Live and KUAthletics.com.

In addition, the event will be featured on local cable networks throughout the state of Kansas and the Kansas City area.

Late Night according to KU “will feature skits by both basketball teams, video highlights, coach and student-athlete introductions, scrimmages by the KU women’s and men’s teams and much more.”