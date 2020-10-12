KU has a starting QB in place this week, but will head coach Miles make trip to WVU?

Kansas football offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon instructs his quarterbacks during a 2020 practice. Andrew Eisch/KU Athletics

For the first time in four games this season, the University of Kansas has named a starting quarterback before opening kickoff of an upcoming football game.

“Another striking bit of information that we don’t give much of here, but we gave Miles Kendrick the nod. We told him that he’s our guy this week,” KU offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon said Monday with a smile. He was referring to the junior QB from Morgan Hill, California, who, barring any setbacks this week, will open Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest at West Virginia.

“We named him a captain because of the way that he practiced last week. He’s doing a great job. It’s not the other two are not doing a good job, just Miles Kendrick has earned the spot this week,” Dearmon said.

Senior Thomas MacVittie, KU’s starter in the opener against Coastal Carolina who has been out with a shoulder injury since that game, is “full go” at practice now, Dearmon said. Dearmon indicated freshman Jalon Daniels, who started at Baylor and at home against Oklahoma State but suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of the loss to the Cowboys, “may be able to be a bit more lively this week.”

Dearmon made the QB announcement on a Monday morning in which four KU assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Dearmon and defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, subbed for head coach Les Miles on the program’s weekly Zoom call with local reporters.

Miles announced Thursday that he’d tested positive for COVID-19.

Asked if second-year KU coach Miles has designated a fill-in head coach if he’s unable to make the trip to Morgantown Friday, Eliot said: “He hasn’t. He is planning on being there on Saturday, so we are just preparing like he’s going to be.”

Does Eliot have an idea which assistant would get the call if Miles does not attend the game?

“I do not. That’s up to coach Miles,” Eliot said.

In filling in for Miles on Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference call, Eliot said: “Coach Miles is doing well. Coach Miles is continually addressing the team via Zoom and the coaching staff via Zoom. Fortunately with our technology that we’ve developed over the pandemic he’s been able to continue the process as the head coach.

“We’ve had one practice without him. That went well. Our players are motivated. We are very prepared for this week. We look forward to having good practices this week as well. We look forward to having coach Miles at the game Saturday.”

Eliot said KU’s coaches were tested Wednesday and “found out Thursday that coach Miles tested positive for COVID. Coach Miles immediately had a plan put in place on how we were going to handle practice Thursday (during last week’s bye week) and how we were going to handle our preparation Friday, Saturday and Sunday. He has been in contact with us on a daily basis. He has run the staff meetings. He has been involved in individual staff meetings for offense, defense and special teams, as well, via Zoom.

“Our coordinators are handling their areas involved. Coach Miles is directing us exactly to what he wants us to do and he plans on being there Saturday.”

KU doctors at Kansas Team Health are expected to decide the best course of action for Miles in regards to possibly resuming in-person coaching duties at some point this week.

Asked if he is personally concerned about his own health during the pandemic, considering the assistants obviously had been in close contact with Miles at practice and during daily meetings prior to Miles turning up positive, Eliot said: “We have been able to make sure we limit the exposure through the team with our practices, social distancing, wearing masks and other guidelines that are in place. Coach Miles is not the first person on our team to test positive for COVID.

“I think every person through the pandemic has concern,” Eliot added. “It’s important all members of the team and staff do their part to take care of each other. I think we have been able to do that. We are well versed I guess in handling someone on the team testing positive for COVID, We have had very limited spread here at Kansas. We feel comfortable where we are.”

Offensive coordinator Dearmon said he felt this week’s practices would run smoothly, even if Miles cannot attend in person.

“It is different,” Dearmon said. “Anytime the captain of the ship, anytime your leader isn’t visible, it’s different. We’re going to do everything we can to make it as normal as possible.

“Our team knows Les Miles is captain of this ship and every coach, every player, everybody in the facility looks up to him and all he brings to this football team. We will do everything we can to bring him in and get him involved in this situation.”

And if Miles, who said in a Twitter video Sunday night he his health is “pretty good,” can’t attend Saturday’s game?

“I am going to get a little bobblehead (of) coach Miles and put him on my shoulder. That way I’ll feel he’s still talking in my ear right there,” Dearmon said with a smile.

“We haven’t had that conversation yet,” Dearmon added of whether Miles will be able to coach vs. WVU. “I think that’s something that the higher ups are probably trying to figure out at this moment. We are planning on him being there with us.” KU will enter the game 0-3. West Virginia is 2-1.

KU-KSU set for 11 a.m., Oct 24

The KU-Kansas State game will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in Manhattan, the Big 12 announced Monday. The game will be shown on FS1.