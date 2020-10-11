KU football coach Les Miles tells fans Sunday night his health is ‘pretty good’

FILE - Kansas head coach Les Miles works the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Coastal Carolina will visit the Jayhawks on Saturday night, Sept. 21, 2020, in the season opener for both teams. It’s the lone non-conference game for Kansas, which will have a week off before visiting Baylor to open its nine-game Big 12 slate — on the date that Coastal Carolina was originally supposed to face the Jayhawks at home. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File) AP

Kansas football coach Les Miles reported Sunday in a video message posted to Twitter that his health is “pretty good” three days after he revealed he’d tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Miles said in a Sunday night Twitter message: “Hey Jayhawks, (I) just wanted to thank you for your prayers and your support as I fight through this virus. I am quarantined in my house and my health is pretty good so I’m very thankful for that. Our football team is in good hands. I’m still able to get to Zoom meetings as we prepare our West Virginia game plan. I can’t wait to get back to our players and our coaches as soon as it is safe to do so, so stay safe and Rock Chalk Jayhawk.”

KU, which was off Saturday, will meet West Virginia at 11 a.m. next Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Miles told Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger on Saturday that he’s experiencing “minimum symptoms,” and “X-rays on his chest and lungs showed nothing serious.”

Miles’ daughter, Smacker Miles, reported on Twitter Friday: “Dad’s doing well and all is right!”

Miles, who will turn in 67 in November, is in his second season as KU coach.

On Thursday, he said in a statement: “Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely.

“Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc.,” Miles added, noting, “Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!”

No KU interim coach was named last week in statements by Miles and athletic director Jeff Long. Sources say there may be a committee approach taking place at this time, with offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon handling offense, defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot handling defense and special teams coordinator Jonathan Wallace handling special teams — all with Miles able to run the show via Zoom.

There has been no update on whether Miles will be able to coach Saturday at West Virginia. The doctors on Kansas Team Health, sources say, figure to ultimately be in charge of that decision.

