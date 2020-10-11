Watch again: The A-Team discusses the Chiefs’ loss to Raiders on SportsBeat Live

The Chiefs played their first Sunday noon game of the season and well, can they just go back to playing night games? The Las Vegas Raiders rolled up the offense in a 40-32 victory that ended the Chiefs’ 13-game winning streak.

The Star’s coverage team talked about it after the game. Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Pete Grathoff joined host Blair Kerkhoff in breaking down what went wrong (and right) for the Chiefs.

The A-Team also provided a first look at the Chiefs’ next week’s game against the Buffalo Bills, which has been moved from next Sunday to 4 p.m. Central Time on Monday, Oct. 19.