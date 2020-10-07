Potential basketball walk-on drops his commitment to Kansas Jayhawks football team

Keon Coleman, a senior wide receiver from Louisiana who also plays basketball, has decommitted from KU. Twitter screengrab

Keon Coleman, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior football/basketball player from Opelousas (Louisiana) Catholic High School, has decided to reopen his recruiting and decommit from the Kansas football team, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Coleman, a four-star wide receiver according to ESPN — he is unranked in basketball — orally committed to Kansas over Oklahoma and South Carolina on July 4. He made the announcement on Instagram Live, putting on a KU mask after revealing his choice.

He told The Star on Tuesday that KU remains on his list of schools. He did not provide a complete list at this time.

“This is my first time going through this process and it’s very hard to say the least. This was a very hard decision to make but after long talks with my family and a lot of prayers at night I would like to announce I will be decommitting from the University of Kansas,” Coleman wrote on Twitter.

“I rushed into my decision and will be looking for a new place to call home for the next three to four years. I will be taking my time throughout these next few months to ensure I make the right decision for myself, my family and my future. I will be exploring all options,” Coleman added.

He also included the words, “RESPECT MY DECISION!!” on his Twitter post.

Coleman would have been on football scholarship at KU and a walk-on in basketball.

According to 247sports.com, Coleman is the country’s No. 14-rated receiver and No. 115 prospect overall. As a junior he caught 35 passes for 1,143 yards (32.7 yards per catch) with 22 touchdowns.

After committing on July 4, he told SI.com: “I’ve got a good connection with the (KU) coaching staff, They’re going to use me in the best way to get me to the NFL and I feel like I can change the culture over there. They’ll get me the ball whenever and however they can, as many times as possible. I’m the type of player that can go to a school like Kansas and make it a bigger (football) school. I’m going to start the trend.”

Collins includes KU on list of five schools

Daimion Collins, a 6-9, 205-pound senior power forward from Atlanta (Texas) High School, has included KU on his list of five finalists, he announced Tuesday on Twitter. Others on the list: Oklahoma, Kentucky, Texas and Texas Tech.

Collins is ranked No. 10 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com. He cut Baylor, Oklahoma State, Houston, LSU, Alabama and Arkansas from his previous list.

“He is quite thin but has long arms and is quick off the floor as an explosive leaper,” Jerry Meyer of 247sports.com told aseaofblue.com: “He is highly mobile with good hands, finishes with strength around rim and can score facing. He has the potential to greatly improve as a face up player. Defensively, he is a high level shot blocker who can also move his feet on the perimeter. He can also rebound outside his area.”

Noted Anthony Rizzo of burntorangenation.com: “He’s extremely mobile, has soft hands, and can leap off the floor quick for someone his size. Offensively, he’s a bit raw beyond the paint area, but has potential to be an effective mid-range scorer. Defensively, he’s a high level shot blocker and can defend around the perimeter thanks to his athleticism and quick feet.”