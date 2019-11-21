KU’s Self senses ‘some frustration’ from De Sousa over 12-game suspension of Wiseman

Before winning an appeal, Kansas junior forward Silvio De Sousa faced a two-year NCAA suspension in response to his guardian allegedly receiving $2,500 from an Adidas representative during the recruiting process.

Compare that to Memphis freshman James Wiseman, who Wednesday was ordered to sit 12 games in response to his mom allegedly accepting $11,500 from Memphis coach Penny Hardaway for moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis, Tennessee when Hardaway was a high school coach in Memphis.

De Sousa went on to sit out one season; Wiseman’s season will continue in January, maybe sooner, if Memphis wins an NCAA appeal.

“That’s Stupid,” De Sousa wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, following his tweet with an emoji of one person crying and another holding his hand on his forehead as a sign of frustration.

KU coach Bill Self addressed the situation Thursday at his weekly news conference.

“I actually saw where Silvio tweeted something last night and I think from his standpoint … it may be close but maybe not totally (comparing) apples to apples, but maybe not far off,” Self said.

“In a kid’s mind that had no knowledge (allegedly of the $2,500) and everything else, you are saying two years? And now this. I can sense some frustration probably on his (De Sousa’s) behalf and certainly understand that totally. But I don’t know enough about that situation if we are totally comparing apples to apples.”

Wiseman, the No. 1 prospect in the recruiting Class of 2019, chose Memphis over KU and others. He wound up playing for Hardaway at Memphis East High School and again at Memphis.

“First of all I’m happy that James is able to play,” Self said of Wiseman. “We recruited James and his family. We really liked them a lot. I am happy they were able to come to a quick answer because we know from experience that is not always the case (waiting on NCAA verdicts regarding De Sousa, Cliff Alexander, Cheick Diallo to name a few KU players).

“From what I understand (and) I am not an expert on this at all, they are appealing the suspension. I think he has 10 more games to sit because he already sat two. They’ll appeal and hopefully get a speedy answer on that and hopefully a positive one for James’ sake.”

There seems to be some growing concern of coaches of NCAA decisions not being consistent. The Associated Press has reported that Michigan State coach Tom Izzo “abruptly resigned from a coaches board Thursday, angered after the NCAA denied an appeal from forward Joey Hauser to play this season.”

The AP indicated Izzo said the decision led him to resign from the National Association of Basketball Coaches board of directors because the NCAA is making “arbitrary decisions” regarding waiver requests.

Agbaji off to slow start

KU sophomore Ochai Agbaji has made 5 of 20 threes in four games.

“I just met with him,” Self said of the sophomore wing out of Oak Park High School who is averaging 9.0 points a game. “He has not made shots the last two games (3 of 17 overall; 0 for 9 threes). He is pressing a little bit to do that … the biggest thing he just needs to go out and be Ochai, play with a free mind, have fun, not worry about consequences or what happens. Just go out and play, enjoy it.

“He is the nicest, sweetest, conscientious kid you can possibly coach. He needs to understand trying to please others is totally irrelevant. Play for yourself and your teammates and see what happens and good things will happen.”

Agbaji said he’s not stressing about his slow start in 2019-20. He’s made 14 of 38 shots for 36.8 percent.

“Our games are so close together. We play so much. I have another opportunity to have another fresh start. I see it that way,” Agbaji said Thursday.

“I love to see it go in. They didn’t but I’m just trying to do stuff I can control offensively and defensively for us to win the game. There’s confidence I get from coach too. He trusts me, knows what I can do. Keeping me in the game shows the trust he has in me,” added Agbaji, who has averaged 32.5 minutes a game for KU (3-1).

Self said he’s not decided on a starter for the power forward spot next to big man Udoka Azubuike. KU will meet Chaminade in a first-round Maui Invitational contest at 8 p.m. Monday in Hawaii.

David McCormack has started three games; De Sousa one.

“I know it’s important to some. I hope it doesn’t matter to them,” Self said of starting. “I hope they both know I see them both being starters. As far as I’m concerned we’ve got six (starters). I hope they view it that way as well.”

Devonté Graham sets NBA mark

Former KU point guard Devonté Graham of the Charlotte Hornets is the fourth NBA player to record at least 50 three-pointers and 100 assists throughout the first 15 games of a season.

“Baron Davis, Steph Curry, James Harden and of course, Devonté Graham,” Self said with a smile, listing the other three.

“I’m really happy for him. He’s a perfect example of playing with a free mind. There’ve been games in the NBA he’s gone 1 for 9 (and come back strong). Now we’ve got to get Ochai to play with a free mind similar to that,” added Self, who indicated he text Graham on Thursday morning to congratulate him.

Off to Hawaii

Self said the Jayhawks will fly to California on Friday morning, then on to Hawaii with an early evening arrival in Maui. KU will practice Saturday and Sunday, then play Chaminade at 8 p.m. Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. If KU wins, the semifinal against BYU or UCLA will be 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The final is 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Freshman Jalen Wilson, who recently had ankle surgery and is in the early stages of recovery, will not make the trip. He’ll spend Thanksgiving with family in Texas. Wilson still cannot put weight on his left ankle.