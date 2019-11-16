Energetic KU forward David McCormack produces double-double against Monmouth

After starting the first two games of his sophomore season, Kansas big man David McCormack surrendered his spot to Silvio DeSousa in the opening lineup Friday against Monmouth.

The 6-foot-10, 265-pound McCormack produced the first double-double of his career in his reserve role as KU won 112-57.

He scored 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting (3 of 4 from the line) and grabbed 11 rebounds in just 16 minutes. In fact he became the first Division I player this season to score as many as 15 points and grab as many as 10 rebounds while playing as few as 16 minutes in a game.

“I do think this … he (McCormack) was probably a little bit more turned up because he probably was not very happy he was coming off the bench,” KU coach Bill Self said after the Jayhawks’ rout at Allen Fieldhouse. “He didn’t say that, (but) he tried to block every shot. He looked more explosive today. Whatever motivates him to be more explosive is good.

“I have not made a decision, obviously, what we’re going to do long-term,” Self added of KU’s starting lineup. “Silvio deserved a chance to get out there first.”

In his first start, DeSousa responded with 11 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes. DeSousa and McCormack took turns playing next to center Udoka Azubuike, who had 12 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes.

“I don’t think it’s that big a deal,” McCormack said of coming off the bench for the first time. “I come in and have an impact and do what I need to do. That’s good.”

As a starter, McCormack scored just two points and gathered four rebounds in 11 minutes against UNC Greensboro after scoring six points with 13 rebounds in 28 minutes in KU’s season-opening loss to Duke. DeSousa was scoreless with two rebounds in six minutes off the bench against Greensboro and had three points and four rebounds in eight minutes as a reserve against Duke.

“I play hard and things fall in place for me,” McCormack said. “Play with great energy and great things happen.”

He swatted an inside shot of Ray Salnave in the first half Friday to the delight of KU’s fans.

“I don’t know what’s better — that block or the Louisiana Tech block,” McCormack said, comparing Friday’s to a fierce rejection during a nonconference game in his freshman season. “They both felt about the same, but I like both blocks.”

Azubuike had three blocks Friday.

“Definitely,” McCormack said when asked if he and Azubuike would be active swatting shots this season. “We are going to play to our size. Our guards know how to play other guards down the lane so we can block shots.”

McCormack also hit a 12-foot jump shot on the baseline Friday to highlight his 7-of-8 shooting performance.

“That’s my game. I’ve been working on my mid-range, expanding my game and my shooting,” said McCormack, a former standout at Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

McCormack said KU’s bigs thrived Friday partly because the Jayhawks’ perimeter players made 14 of 30 three-point attempts to Monmouth’s 4 of 22.

“It makes it so much easier,” McCormack said. “When he (guard Isaiah Moss, 21 points, 5 of 6 from three-point range) shoots, people have to close out. When they close out, it spreads the floor and gives us more space in what we need to do.

“If you have two bigs,” McCormack added, “and the 4-man can defend a guard, you can dominate inside and spread the floor. I have confidence in myself, Doke and Silvio as well.”

McCormack said KU’s bigs are a close-knit unit.

“We all talk all the time,” McCormack said. “We work on how we can get better ball movement and spacing the floor.”

KU will next meet East Tennessee State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen.