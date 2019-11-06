University of Kansas
Podcast: What went wrong for KU against Duke? And Mahomes has a big fan in Matt Moore
For only the second time in the Bill Self era, Kansas opened the season with a loss. And there was no guesswork about what went wrong for the Jayhawks against Duke in the Championship Classic. KU committed an incredible 28 turnovers. Is this a problem that can be fixed? KU beat writer Jesse Newell joined SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to break down the game. Also, the Chiefs haven’t named a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game at Tennessee. But Matt Moore met the media on Wednesday and spoke to the opportunity to play for Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes.
Read the stories we discussed:
Bill Self’s angriest moment vs. Duke and how it helps us see the big picture for KU
Coach K calls KU a championship contender after victory over Jayhawks
Patrick Mahomes will get more work at practice but return date still not firm
‘Wouldn’t have believed it.’ Matt Moore: From high school coach to Chiefs starting quarterback
