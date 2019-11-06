Podcast: What went wrong for KU against Duke? And Mahomes has a big fan in Matt Moore

Duke guard Tre Jones (3) drives to the basket past Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in New York.

For only the second time in the Bill Self era, Kansas opened the season with a loss. And there was no guesswork about what went wrong for the Jayhawks against Duke in the Championship Classic. KU committed an incredible 28 turnovers. Is this a problem that can be fixed? KU beat writer Jesse Newell joined SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to break down the game. Also, the Chiefs haven’t named a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game at Tennessee. But Matt Moore met the media on Wednesday and spoke to the opportunity to play for Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes.

Read the stories we discussed:

Bill Self’s angriest moment vs. Duke and how it helps us see the big picture for KU

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Coach K calls KU a championship contender after victory over Jayhawks

Patrick Mahomes will get more work at practice but return date still not firm

‘Wouldn’t have believed it.’ Matt Moore: From high school coach to Chiefs starting quarterback

Get access to all of The Star’s stories by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires!