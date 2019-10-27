Grades from KU football’s 37-34 win over Texas Tech and looking ahead to Kansas State

Kansas coach Les Miles had a confession to make late Saturday night: He missed Liam Jones’ 32-yard game-winning field goal in the Jayhawks’ 37-34 victory over Texas Tech.

“I didn’t see it go through,” Miles said. “I had my eyes closed.”

Miles was asked by a reporter if he was praying in that moment.

“I always do,” Miles said with a smile. “Early and late.”

Jones made sure this one counted after KU had botched the previous attempt.

Seconds earlier, KU had attempted a 40-yard field goal that was blocked, but Texas Tech’s Douglas Coleman fumbled when attempting a lateral on the return.

That left KU with 2 seconds for one more try, and Jones’ final kick was pure.

“I went over to him, and I said, ‘OK, I’m not letting you kick unless you smile,’ and he said, ‘I’m going to make this one,’” Miles said.

The coach paused.

“He was right.”

Here are grades for all three KU units, a highlight from Saturday’s victory over Texas Tech and a look ahead to the Sunflower Showdown.

Play of the game

A little help ... KU’s offense exploded for lots of big plays in the passing game, yet the most important moment of the night was on special teams when Texas Tech inexplicably gave the ball back to KU in the final seconds.

Give credit to KU long-snapper Logan Klusman as well. Klusman fought off a blocker, then was alert when Coleman fumbled it, pouncing on the loose ball just ahead of two Texas Tech players.

It was a game-changer — and maybe a game-saver. Klusman’s play led to Jones’ ensuing 32-yard field goal and also prevented the Jayhawks from having to go to overtime, where their leaky special teams would have had to play an even bigger role.

Grades

Offense: A. Though KU only had the ball 12 times on offense, it scored five touchdowns with a field goal. Once Texas Tech loaded up on the run, the Jayhawks made the adjustment to bomb their way to success, with Carter Stanley throwing TD passes of 48, 65 and 70 yards during a 415-yard outing.

KU’s 7.6 yards per play also tied for the team’s second-best mark in a Big 12 contest since 2010.

The Jayhawks’ new offense, in essence, is willing the team to competitiveness while dragging along a below-average defense and cover-your-eyes special teams unit.

Offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon has been the magic behind it all ... and though he has only been on a KU full-time assistant contract for three weeks, it might be about time to see if he wants another raise.

Defense: D+: Give KU’s defense credit: It forced two three-and-outs in the fourth quarter, which made the offense’s Superman act possible in the final few minutes.

Still ... this wasn’t great overall. Texas Tech had the ball on 11 non-end-of-half possessions and still came away with 34 points, going 68 yards or more on five of those scoring drives.

The Jayhawks’ defense forced no turnovers, struggled to stop the run and mostly failed to get off the field for three quarters when facing third- and fourth-down situations.

KU was definitely short-handed. Safety and team captain Bryce Torneden was ejected after a first-quarter targeting call, and injuries to linebacker Dru Prox and safety Jeremiah McCullough have forced KU’s coaches to scrape areas of the depth chart they never wanted to get to this season.

This still is a group that has regressed significantly in recent weeks, with problems that will be difficult to solve before recruiting additions arrive in the offseason.

Special teams: D-. Jones (made game-winning field goal) and Klusman (fumble recovery) are the only ones keeping this from a second straight failing grade.

KU had an extra point and field goal blocked. The Jayhawks also allowed another kickoff return for touchdown, though this one was called back because of a penalty.

This makes four straight weeks of putrid play in this area, and unless things turn around in a hurry, you’d have to think Miles will be searching this offseason for a new voice to lead his team this unit.

Next up

KU will continue Big 12 play with a home game against Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Booth Memorial Stadium. The contest will be televised on FS1.

The Wildcats are 5-2 following a 48-41 home-upset victory over No. 5 Oklahoma.

