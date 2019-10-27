Watch the block, lateral, fumble and winning kick in KU’s nutty victory over Tech

Coach Les Miles’ first Big 12 win at Kansas won’t soon be forgotten.

The Jayhawks beat Texas Tech 37-34 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, and the game-winning field goal was set up by ... a blocked field goal. Yep, that’s right. Here is the official description of the nutty sequence from the play-by-play summary:

4-2 TTU 22: 46-Jones, Liam field goal attempt from 40 BLOCKED, recovered by TTU 3-Coleman, Douglas at TTU 15 spot at TTU 15, clock 00:02 (blocked by 7A-Frye, Adrian), fumble by recovered by TTU 3-Coleman, Douglas at TTU 15, 3-Coleman, Douglas for 9 yards to the TTU 24, fumble by 3-Coleman, Douglas recovered by KU Klusman, Logan at TTU 14, Klusman, Logan for no gain to the TTU14.

1-10 TTU 14: 46-Jones, Liam field goal attempt from 32 GOOD, clock 00:00.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In layman’s terms, Kansas kicker Liam Jones’ field-goal attempt was blocked, Tech’s Douglas Coleman recovered the ball and attempted to run it back. Realizing he had no room for a long gain, Coleman lateraled the ball ... to no one.

Kansas long snapper Logan Klusman recovered and the Jayhawks had another crack at the field goal. This time, Jones nailed it and KU got the win.

Here is the wild ending:

Missed FG, lateral, fumble, made FG.



Kansas with one of the wildest finishes to a football game you'll ever see! pic.twitter.com/YDS4jsh5Yw — Stadium (@Stadium) October 27, 2019