A shared number. A bro hug and yell. Here’s what happened after KU football’s big win

Les Miles held his iPhone at eye level, showing his phone number to the man next to him ... just in case.

This was a few minutes after the postgame press conference following Kansas’ 37-34 home victory over Texas Tech, and with perhaps this scene — in a mostly empty meeting room where reporters had just cleared out — showed best the quickly changing realities for Miles and the Jayhawks football program.

The man next to Miles was Harold Graeter, the associate executive director for the Liberty Bowl. Miles asked Graeter a few questions — that game’s in Memphis, not New Orleans, right? — but the fact the two were talking at all shows just how far KU has come in a short time.

It also indicated maybe — just maybe — where this season could end up if all things break right for the Jayhawks in the final four games.

Graeter made his way to the hallway, where he shook KU athletic director Jeff Long’s hand.

“Let me know if there’s anything I can do for you,” Long said.

“Get them to six wins,” Graeter responded.

KU, this time, has a chance ... and that in itself is something that’s been a long time coming. No Jayhawks team has won more than three games since 2009, and this squad just accomplished that with lots of football remaining.

So yes, Saturday’s dramatic victory — one that included a 17-point KU comeback and game-winning field goal at the buzzer — sure seemed like a big deal. It gave Miles his first Big 12 win with the Jayhawks and also pushed the team to 3-5 with four games left.

KU probably won’t be favored in any of those contests. But, if the last two games are any indication, they also won’t be the type of Big 12 longshots they’ve been in past years either.

“They have put themselves in a position,” Miles said of his guys, “to play the back end of the season for something very significant.”

And it’s amazing how quickly the season has shifted to hope like this.

Important change

It started with Miles promoting offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon three weeks ago. Since then, the Jayhawks scored 48 on the road against Texas in a two-point loss before answering with 37 on Saturday, which included putting up 17 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Stanley raved after the game about the new components of KU’s scheme.

“I’m jealous (of future KU teams), because I heard coach Dearmon a few weeks ago say that only 25% of the offense was in,” Stanley said. “It’s just unreal.”

Perhaps just as important, though, has been the energy Dearmon has brought to players and coaches alike. That passion was especially evident on the sideline in the fourth quarter, as after dialing up the playcall for a long touchdown, Dearmon barked to the home crowd before swaying his arms back and forth to “wave the wheat” in celebration.

Minutes after the game, Dearmon walked up the Anderson Family Complex stairs with his arm curled around Stanley’s neck in an affectionate bro hug.

“Heckuva ballgame,” Dearmon said out loud to his QB. “That’s a pretty good two weeks.”

The senior Stanley — after a slow start — was fantastic. He threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns, then when talking to reporters after the game, was asked if he’s sensing a foundation is being laid at KU.

“I’m (miffed) my eligibility’s almost out,” Stanley said. “These coaches are going to get it right. These guys in this locker room believe. I’d play for Coach Miles and Coach Dearmon for 100 years if I could.”

The love didn’t stop there. Stanley, at one point, had to stop an interview answer when Dearmon popped his head into the interview room: “He’s a stud!” Dearmon yelled, pointing to his signal-caller.

KU’s players and coaches had just experienced the euphoria of being on the field for the final moments, as students and fans stormed over the after Liam Jones’ 32-yard field goal went through.

Receiver Andrew Parchment said an older KU fan approached him on the field after the win, telling him, “You have no idea what this means to the community.” Parchment smiled when thinking about the moment later.

“I’m just so happy we can bring some joy to Lawrence, Kansas,” he said.

What’s ahead

There is more that can be accomplished too.

It was Parchment, after all, who stood up in the locker room following KU’s loss to Texas last week, vowing to the seniors that a bowl game was still within reach. Cameras for the ESPN+ documentary “Miles to Go” captured every word of Parchment’s impromptu postgame speech.

And now? After this confidence-boosting win, and with Oklahoma and Texas no longer on the schedule?

Both Parchment and Stanley believe six wins — and a potential postseason game — are an attainable feat.

“The saying is pretty cliche, but it’s about us,” Stanley said. “If we execute, if we play our best ball and go out there and execute these last four games, we’ll be in a bowl.”

No matter how the season turns out .. Saturday was memorable for those associated with KU.

Stanley lingered on the sideline a few extra minutes to take the scene in. Long also was hoisted on some KU students’ shoulders after the win, getting tossed in the air a few times in celebration.

After he’d spoken with all the well-wishers outside his press conference, Miles repeated one phrase a few times as he walked back toward his office: “Fill the Booth. Fill the Booth.”

KU hosts rival K-State at Booth Memorial Stadium next week ... a game that will be different from every other KU November contest this decade.

This one — no joke — could have postseason ramifications.

