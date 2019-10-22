Here’s the 2020 KU football schedule. It includes an early-season oddity

The 2020 Kansas football schedule — released by the Big 12 on Tuesday — will have an interesting quirk.

For the first time since 2012, KU will have its non-conference games interrupted by a league contest. After opening at home against New Hampshire on Sept. 5, KU will play at Baylor before facing Boston College and Coastal Carolina in its next two games.

The Jayhawks will go against in-state rival Kansas State on Oct. 10 in Manhattan, then later end the regular season at home against TCU on Nov. 28.

KU will announce game times and television decisions for the first three games in June.

KU football 2020 schedule

Sept. 5 — NEW HAMPSHIRE

Sept. 12 — at Baylor

Sept. 19 — BOSTON COLLEGE

Sept. 26 — at Coastal Carolina

Oct. 3 — IOWA STATE

Oct. 10 — at K-State

Oct. 17 — OKLAHOMA STATE

Oct. 24 — at West Virginia

Nov. 7 — TEXAS

Nov. 14 — at Texas Tech

Nov. 21 — at Oklahoma

Nov. 28 — TCU

