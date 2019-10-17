Gethro Muscadin, a center from Haiti, has committed to play basketball at KU

Gethro Muscadin, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound senior center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, has orally committed to play basketball at Kansas, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

Muscadin — he is originally from Haiti — chose KU over Kansas State, Texas Tech and Minnesota. He also seriously considered Memphis, TCU, VCU, UConn, UNLV and Louisville.

After thinking about it! I have decided not to wait! 200 % committed!! @LMEdits22 pic.twitter.com/PS4KDx8YpY — G (@gethromuscadin) October 17, 2019

Muscadin, the No. 131-rated player in the recruiting class of 2020 according to Rivals.com, attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, last season.

He made an official visit to KU on Sept. 20-22.

“Gethro is a prototype modern big with a great combination of size, length, athleticism and fluidity. Add in the fact that he is an elite-level rebounder, sprints the floor hard every time, and shoots it from the perimeter at such a consistent rate, his game translates to the next level and beyond,” Aspire coach Jeremy Kipness said in a recent interview with Zagsblog.com.

“After flying under the radar until this summer with his play with YGC36, his recruitment has absolutely blown up. He will only continue to get better and better with the intangibles he possesses and a relentless work ethic.”

Muscadin moved to the United States from Haiti in 2016 when he was 16, he told Grant Flanders of Kansasstate.rivals.com. “The experience growing up there wasn’t bad, but it was really hard. I didn’t play basketball, instead I played soccer. I started playing basketball when I was 15 in Haiti.

“Coming to the States was pretty hard to do, leaving my mom and family back home,” he added. “I didn’t know any English at all, and everything is different here.”

He attended Wichita’s Life Prep Academy then moved to Sunrise Christian Academy his sophomore and junior years. Now he’s attending school in Louisville.

As far as recruiting, he said: “I’m looking for a good education and good relationship with coaches. I’m also looking for great teammates.”

“When describing my game, competitor, hard working and versatile are what come to mind for me.” Muscadin added. “I am more of a power forward than a center.”

Muscadin is the second player to commit to KU in the recruiting Class of 2020. The Jayhawks on Monday received an oral commitment from 6-foot-7 Indian Hills Community College sophomore guard/forward Tyon Grant-Foster. He is a graduate of Schlagle High School in Kansas City.

KU, which figures to learn its punishment for NCAA violations next spring or summer, will likely need to fill several vacant roster spots for next season. KU currently has 12 players on scholarship, one under the NCAA limit of 13. The Jayhawks will lose scholarship seniors Udoka Azubuike and Isaiah Moss with current senior Mitch Lightfoot possibly redshirting this season and returning for a fifth year.

Meanwhile, non-seniors Silvio De Sousa, Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack all could conceivably turn pro. Losing others to the pros or transfer is always a possibility. Isaiah Todd, a 6-10 senior from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, who is ranked No. 10 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, is expected to announce between KU and MIchigan at 6:45 p.m. Central time Thursday. Various recruiting analysts believe Michigan is the likely choice.

