KU Jayhawks football vs. Texas Longhorns: Kickoff time, TV, five things to know

Through one week, Kansas coach Les Miles has liked what he’s seen from new offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon — and also how guys on the team are responding to him.

‘I think they’ve enjoyed the idea that there’s a guy that has youth and enthusiasm and energy,” Miles said Monday. “I think that he’s doing a great job.”

Miles, who fired previous OC Les Koenning last week to promote Dearmon, said the team had three practices during its bye week that allowed Dearmon to get more accustomed to his role.

“He’s just got a really fresh approach,” Miles said of Dearmon. “He’s been fun for our players to work with, and he’s played quarterback, and he kind of seems to fit in that quarterback room for us.”

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

TV: Longhorn Network

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Texas by 21 1/2.

Five things to know

Homecoming: KU has 20 players on the roster from Texas, which includes standout offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, linebacker Kyron Johnson and running back Velton Gardner. In addition, linebacker Denzel Feaster and fullback Hudson Hall are both from Austin — site of this week’s game. Different turnover fates: KU remains in the bottom 15 nationally in turnover margin, posting a negative-5 through six games. Texas has been on the opposite end of the stat, as its plus-7 is tied for the eighth-best mark in FBS. True No. 1: Texas senior Devin Duvernay leads the nation in receptions, pulling down 53 in the Longhorns’ first six games. Duvernay has at least six catches in every contest this season, and he’s also third in the Big 12 in receiving yardage (517). Strong Sam: Quarterback Sam Ehlinger has had an efficient start to 2019, ranking third in the Big 12 in passing yards (1,658). He also has 17 passing touchdowns and two interceptions, which is a rare combination; only three other players in FBS have at least 17 touchdowns with fewer than two picks this year: Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert. Vulnerable defense? Texas has had exceptional offense this season according to ESPN’s advanced SP+ measure (fifth nationally), but has lagged behind on the other end. The Longhorns’ defense ranks just 67th in the advanced stat, making this potentially one of the easiest matchups left for Dearmon as he takes control of KU’s offense.

