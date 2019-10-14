KU targets Isaiah Todd, Bryce Thompson talk recruiting at USA Basketball minicamp

Isaiah Todd, wearing No. 7, competes in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League in Atlanta Saturday, April 27, 2019

Blue-chip prospect Isaiah Todd, who will announce for either Kansas or Michigan on Thursday, his birthday, spent the weekend playing basketball as well as updating reporters on his recruitment at USA Basketball’s October minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Todd, a 6-10, 210-pound senior power forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, told Rivals.com he’s having a tough time choosing between the Jayhawks and Wolverines.

It’s also been speculated he might eventually select the overseas option rather than playing college hoops in advance of the 2021 NBA Draft.

“I have so much respect for both coaches and schools,” Todd told Rivals.com on Saturday. “This is a tough decision because I know that both places would be great for me.”

Of KU, Todd said: “I like (coach) Bill Self. He’s a guy that you just have to like. (He’s) just a good, genuine person. I clicked with the team (on Oct. 4-6 campus visit to KU) and I already knew some of the players there. The fan base is really strong and they’re crazy for their team. I love that.”

Of Michigan, which some analysts say is the favorite, Todd said: “I like (coach) Juwan Howard. He’s just cool and he just gets it. He’s relatable. Plus, I loved that visit (on Sept. 27-29), everything about it. I feel like I clicked with the team and I love the history that they have there.”

Todd told 247sports.com at minicamp that both schools have exactly what he’s looking for.

“I love the facilities. When I went on my visit (to KU) it felt good,” Todd, the country’s No. 10-ranked player in the Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com, said. “He (Self) wants me to come in and be a one-and-done and wants me to score. That’s what he told me and he wants to win a lot.”

Of Michigan, Todd told 247sports.com: “He (Howard) played my position in the league (NBA). He also coached in the league.

“They (KU, Michigan) both have the same pitch. They want me to come in and kind of rebuild the program,” Todd stated. “I will be his (Howard’s) first recruiting class so I still get to see how they play this season.”

Todd — he is originally from Richmond, Virginia — averaged 28.0 points and 15.0 rebounds a game last season for Trinity Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. Todd averaged 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds a game this past spring and summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit.

“At the end of the day I know I’ll make the right decision,” Todd told USA Today over the weekend. “It’s hard when you build close relationships with the coaches and you love both schools, but I feel like either way I go I’ll make the right choice for me.”

Thompson nearing decision

Bryce Thompson, a 6-4 senior combo guard from Booker T. Washington High in Tulsa, Oklahoma, also was a popular interview at the USA Basketball minicamp.

The country’s No. 19-ranked player according to Rivals.com, told 247sports.com he’s close to announcing his college choice.

“After Oklahoma, I think we’ll sit down together with my parents and probably make a decision in the next week or so,” Thompson told Inside Carolina on Saturday at minicamp.

He will visit Oklahoma this coming weekend. He’s already visited KU, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Texas. Arkansas and Michigan State are also on his list..

“What I’m looking for is a place I can develop as a player, a family atmosphere and I want to win — a place I can win a national championship,” Thompson said.

Of recruiting, he added: “It’s going good. Coaches from my top seven are calling me and texting me all the time. I go to OU this weekend and that will be my last one and then will sit down with my dad and talk it all out.”

He should have a school picked in advance of the Nov. 13-20 signing period.

“After the Oklahoma visit I will sit down with my family, we will go through the pros and cons of each school, see where I fit and see where I can contribute as a freshman and can win,” Thompson told 247sports.com.

KU coach Self coached Thompson’s dad, Rod, at Tulsa.

“Obviously coach Self coached my dad, my grandfather went there, that’s another college that I have talked to for a while, great tradition,” Thompson said of KU at USA minicamp. “If (Devon) Dotson goes (to NBA) then they’ll have the starting point guard position open.”

Asked how much Self’s relationship with his father matters, Thompson told 247sports.com: “It matters. It’s good. He (Rod) knows coach Self is going to treat me the right way. He’s going to get on me. He’s going to do everything and at the end of the day he’s going to treat me right. He’s going to push me and make sure I’m doing the right thing.”

KU recruiting IMG sophomore

Kansas is recruiting Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, a 6-9, 220-pound sophomore forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Rivals.com reports.

Huntley-Hatfield is being pursued by KU, Kentucky, Texas, Mississippi, Wake Forest, Memphis, Oklahoma State and others.

By the time he heads to college, there may be a new rule that lets players head straight from high school to the NBA.

“I feel like if the rule changes and the opportunity comes, I might try and jump from high school and to the league, or whatever is best for me. If I feel like I need to go to college, I will go to college but that if I feel like I can make the jump, I will go to the league out of high school,” Huntley-Hatfield tells Rivals.com.

:I want the rule to change because I feel like, at IMG, they have us work out every day and they are pushing us past our limits and making us uncomfortable and comfortable with being uncomfortable so, for the pace that I am going right now, I feel like I can be one step closer to my dream of making that jump.”

Muscadin update

Gethro Muscadin, who appears close to choosing between KU, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Louisville, fared well over the weekend at the VU Jamboree at Vincennes University in Indiana. He is a 6-10 senior center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, ranked No. 130 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com.

“Aspire 2020 C Gethro Muscadin is putting on a clinic! Pick & pop three. Swats shot, runs floor, throws down lob! Mid-range jumper. Projectable, skilled, and mobile!” Scott Burgess of prephoops.com wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Stockrisers.com reports that Muscadin has “taken official visits to Kansas, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kansas State, and recently took two unofficial visits to Louisville plus a ‘visit’ for Louisville Live (season-opening hoops celebration). Unofficially, Muscadin is focused on Louisville, Texas Tech, Kansas, and K-State. He doesn’t have any current visits being scheduled and could decide soon.”