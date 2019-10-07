Elite power forward Isaiah Todd narrows choices to two schools: Michigan and KU

SHARE COPY LINK

Isaiah Todd, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound power forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, will play college basketball at either Kansas or Michigan, he announced Monday on Twitter.

Todd, the No. 10-rated prospect in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com, will “be committing on Oct. 17,” he announced.

Oct. 17 happens to be his birthday.

“I liked all of the schools, but Michigan and Kansas are the two schools that have really been standing out for me,” Todd told USA Today. “I’ve gotten close with Coach (Bill) Self and Coach (Juwan) Howard, and I know that they can really help me take my game to the next level.”

Todd — he averaged 28.0 points and 15.0 rebounds a game last season — made an official visit to KU last weekend. In the wake of the visit, he eliminated Kentucky, North Carolina and Memphis.

“It’s going to be very tough because both schools have great coaches, great opportunity and have great programs,” Todd told USA Today. “It really comes down to the details now. I’ve got a little over a week to get my thoughts together and make my mind up.”

Some recruiting analysts have mentioned the possibility of Todd playing basketball in Australia next season in advance of the 2021 NBA Draft. Thus some analysts have said Kentucky recently dropped Todd as a recruit.

“There has been rampant speculation that Todd could end up overseas next year, so it’s no surprise to see this become another ‘parting ways’ situation, similar to what happened with UK and both Jalen Green and Josh Christopher,” writes Adam Haste of aseaofblue.com. “The overseas threat is likely why UK backed off Todd. In addition, John Calipari recently said he wasn’t going to let UK just be ‘a hat on the table’ moving forward, so perhaps he thought Todd was just keeping UK on his list for more exposure.”