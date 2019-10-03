KU football’s top returning RB has seen production decline in 2019: ‘I’m not right’

SHARE COPY LINK

When he earned all-Big 12 first-team honors last season, Kansas running back Pooka Williams posted 7.0 yards per rush.

This year his average has dropped to 4.6.

“I’m not right,” Williams said during a meeting with reporters on Tuesday. “I feel like it’s more of a team thing. By the team ... whatever they need me to do, that’s what I’ll do, instead of just worrying about myself’s stats.”

The biggest change from last season to this one is simple: the offense. KU coach David Beaty spread things out for Williams in 2018, working to get him in space while also utilizing him frequently in the passing game.

That, from all appearances, was successful. Not only did Williams finish third in the Big 12 in rush average, but he also had 33 receptions in 11 contests.

Things have been more difficult this year in coach Les Miles’ offense. Williams has been asked to run more out of the I-formation and also between the tackles, which has often been a more challenging task for the 5-foot-10, 170-pound back.

“Like I said, it’s a team thing,” Williams said of running up the middle more. “Whatever the team needs me to do, wherever they want to give me the ball at, I don’t got no choice but to say ‘Yeah’ to it.”

Williams admits this has forced him to change his running style. In space, he had more freedom to reverse fields while trying to hit home-run plays.

That’s been tougher now. Take last week’s 51-14 loss to TCU as an example: After a re-watch, Williams and the coaching staff diagnosed that the Horned Frogs had implemented the “Barry Sanders rule” — basically staying home no matter what to prevent the possibility of Williams making a big play while cutting back.

Because of adjustments like this, Williams is having to re-calibrate what he needs to do to be successful.

“I gotta change how I run,” Williams said, “as in instead of trying to make everybody miss, I just need to knife for the first down now. Play a ‘big back’ role.”

That hasn’t produced results yet. Williams’ 4.6-yard average ranks 23rd out of 38 qualified Big 12 players.

Williams was asked what his general thoughts were regarding his decreased efficiency this season.

“Nothing really,” Williams said. “I’ve just gotta stay focused and keep grinding with the team.”

Some potential frustration, Williams says, is tempered when watching film. Opponents are game-planning to stop him, whether that involves scraping linebackers off the edge to commit to the run or having those players completely change their one-game assignments to key in on him.

Williams’ workload should only increase from here. Miles announced Wednesday that senior running back Khalil Herbert was no longer with the team, with Williams commenting Tuesday that “whatever decision Khalil decides to make, that’s my brother, and I’ll support him through whatever.”

Third-stringer Dom Williams, meanwhile, also is expected to be pursuing a redshirt this season.

That leaves Pooka Williams in position to get a majority of the carries — including those grinding ones between the tackles.

“I’m a team player. I’ve done it before,” Williams said of running inside. “I’m not the biggest back, but my heart’s big.

“I’m going to flash like I’m 6 foot — 6 foot, 220. So it don’t matter.”