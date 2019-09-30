KU Jayhawks football vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Kickoff time, TV, 5 things to know

Les Miles addresses Khalil Herbert situation after TCU loss Kansas Jayhawks coach Les Miles addresses the Khalil Herbert situation after his team's 51-14 loss to TCU on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Herbert did not play for personal reasons and appears likely for a redshirt and transfer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas Jayhawks coach Les Miles addresses the Khalil Herbert situation after his team's 51-14 loss to TCU on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Herbert did not play for personal reasons and appears likely for a redshirt and transfer.

Kansas coach Les Miles has had his share of success against Oklahoma.

When he was at Oklahoma State from 2001-04, Miles went 2-2 against the Sooners, which included a 16-13 road victory in 2001 over then-No. 4 Oklahoma.

Miles was asked Monday if his past history had caused any riffs with Oklahoma supporters.

“I do know of one fan that absolutely did not enjoy me, and he made it very clear in the number of words that he chose to speak to me with,” Miles said with a smile. “But other than that, I really enjoyed the people from Oklahoma. They’ve responded to me and my family very well.”

This will be a different sort of obstacle for Miles. KU, even at home, is more than a five-touchdown underdog as it readies to face sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a great challenge to us,” Miles said. “We look forward to it.”

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ABC

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Oklahoma by 35 1/2.

Five things to know

What an offense: Oklahoma, at 56 points per game, ranks second nationally in scoring offense and first in yards per play (10.4). No college football team since 2010 has finished with a yard-per-play total of greater than 8.6. The top team over that time? That would be last year’s Sooners under coach Lincoln Riley. Not just the pass: The Sooners are averaging 8 yards a rush, which is also the best mark nationally. The team also is first in five of seven advanced rushing stats that ESPN writer Bill Connelly compiles, including success rate, marginal efficiency and power success rate. Heisman hopeful: Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts — a transfer from Alabama — has put himself in the running for the nation’s top award. He’s averaged 435 yards of total offense per game — that’s second in FBS — while also entering as the nation’s 23rd-best rusher with 443 yards there. Stuck again: After an encouraging offensive performance two weeks ago against Boston College, KU has fallen back to the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring average (23.4). The Jayhawks mustered just 14 points — all coming in the fourth quarter — during Saturday’s blowout road loss at TCU. TO drought: KU football’s defense has failed to force a turnover in four straight games and has just two takeaways all season. The Jayhawks’ season-long turnover margin of minus-six is tied for 118th out of 130 FBS teams.

