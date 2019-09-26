St. Louis prep PG Caleb Love cuts KU, Louisville. He will choose between UNC, Mizzou

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Caleb Love, a 6-foot-3 senior point guard from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, has narrowed his list of colleges to Missouri and North Carolina, according to 247sports.com and ESPN.com.

Love, the No. 21-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, on Wednesday eliminated Kansas and Louisville. Last week he cut Arizona and Indiana from his list.

He made an official visit to North Carolina last weekend after visiting Missouri on Sept. 6-8. He told ESPN.com on Wednesday that he’d be choosing between MU and UNC, “sometime in the next week.”

North Carolina is believed to be the favorite, according to Zagsblog.com.

Love had planned on visiting Louisville on Friday, but had not finalized a date for a visit to KU. The KU visit was originally to be Oct. 11-13. Love has a conflict with a USA Basketball camp that same weekend, thus had considered pushing the KU visit back a week.

Love made an unofficial visit to KU in June and at the time told Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi: “The facilities are top notch. They have the facilities and Bill Self (is) a Hall of Fame coach so him being there obviously helps. They play a two point guard playing style. I’m not sure who else they offered or whatever but they made (Tulsa high school senior) Bryce Thompson’s top list so that’s a big piece maybe going with a top guard so that when I get tired he could handle the ball and stuff like that.”

Karim Mane considering KU

Karim Mane, a 6-5 senior point guard from Vanier College High School in Montreal, Canada, tells Rivals.com he definitely will enter the recruiting Class of 2020 thus will begin his college career in 2020-21.

Mane tells Rivals.com he is being recruited by KU, Illinois, Memphis, Maryland, Alabama, Marquette, Seton Hall, Georgetown and Wake Forest.

“Expect Mane to schedule his official visits and for a few others to jump into the mix, but a late signing in April is the likeliest conclusion to sorting out where he will end up next year,” writes Corey Evans of Rivals.com.

KU no longer on Curbelo’s list

Andre Curbelo, a 6-foot-1 senior point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School, has narrowed his list of prospective schools to five: Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Oregon and St. John’s, according to Zagsblog.com.

The Puerto Rico native, who is ranked No. 46 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, had KU on his original list of schools. He made his cuts Monday, a few hours before the announcement that KU had received a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

Muscadin to visit Louisville on Friday

Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10 senior center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, who visited KU last weekend, has been visited by coaches from Kansas State and Memphis this week, according to Zagsblog.com.

Muscadin, who is ranked No. 130 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has visited KU, Kansas State and Minnesota. He will make an unofficial visit to Louisville on Friday for its season-opening “Louisville Live.”

“Gethro is a prototype modern big with a great combination of size, length, athleticism and fluidity,” Aspire head coach Jeremy Kipness tells Zagsblog.com. “Add in the fact that he is an elite-level rebounder, sprints the floor hard every time, and shoots it from the perimeter at such a consistent rate, his game translates to the next level and beyond.

“After flying under the radar until this summer with his play with YGC36 (AAU program), his recruitment has absolutely blown up. He will only continue to get better and better with the intangibles he possesses and a relentless work ethic,” Kipness adds.

KU faces challenges in recruiting: Bossi

Rivals.com recruiting analyst Eric Bossi has offered his take on how KU’s receipt of a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday would affect recruiting:

“The reality is that being brought up in the trial (involving corruption in recruiting) has already been a thorn in the side of Kansas recruiting and it stands to reason that the news of an actual investigation will only make recruiting, which had already become tougher during the FBI investigation, even more difficult for the Jayhawks,” writes Bossi.

“Currently, Kansas is without a commitment from the class of 2020 and will have at least four open scholarships based on expected graduations and last week’s transfer of freshman guard Isaac McBride. Potential departures to the NBA could mean even more scholarships to fill.

“Among the top targets on Kansas’ current board are five-star guards Caleb Love (he eliminated KU on Wednesday) and Bryce Thompson, five-star forward Isaiah Todd and four-stars Moses Moody, Kerwin Walton, J.T. Thor, KK Robinson, Gethro Muscadin and others.

“High-level talent like that is going to be, and already is, being chased by several other big-name programs. Clouds hanging over the program like those that the NOA will now bring will lead to questions about the program’s future from prospects. Those recruiting against KU are surely going to use the investigation against it.”

Chalmers looking for team

Former KU guard Mario Chalmers, 33, has yet to be signed by an NBA team as the start of training camp nears.

Chalmers last played in the NBA in 2017-18 for Memphis. He has completely recovered from the Achilles injury that sidelined him in 2016-17.

He played in Italy last season and in the BIG3 this past summer, proving he’s as healthy as he’s been in a long time. Yet the two-time NBA champ with Miami Heat hasn’t received a solid NBA offer.

“It amazes me how y’all think I lost it......might be better now than before......just waitin for a chance to prove it…. Thought everyone wanted a champion on they team....guess times have changed,” Chalmers wrote Tuesday on Twitter.