KU recruiting: Late Night next for Brown-Ferguson; Muscadin’s visit goes ‘really well’

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Javonte Brown-Ferguson, a 6-foot-11, 230-pound junior forward from Thornlea Secondary School in Ontario, Canada and the Under Armour Canada Elite AAU program, visited Texas A&M over the weekend.

He has visits set up to KU for the Oct 4 Late Night in the Phog and UConn on Oct. 24.

“Thank you Texas A&M coaches and staff for hosting a great official visit #GigEm # notcommitted,” Brown-Ferguson wrote Sunday night on Twitter.

Brown-Ferguson is considering entering the recruiting Class of 2020. He will finalize that decision in January, he tells hoosierstateofmind.com.

“I’ve been hearing from Indiana, Marquette, Kansas, Texas A&M, Stanford, Western Kentucky, Seton Hall, UConn a lot,” Brown-Ferguson tells hoosierstateofmind.com.

“They are really serious about me coming as a 2020, too.” Brown-Ferguson adds of KU coaches, noting A&M “really wants me to go 2020 (as well).”

“They (KU coaches) said they need three bigs to play and I was included in this list,” he noted to hoosierstateofmind.com.

Brown-Ferguson is not ranked by Rivals.com because he plays high school ball outside the U.S.

“Brown-Ferguson is a high reward type player if he moves to 2020,” writes Alec Lasley of hoosierstateofmind.com. “At 6-foot-11, he is still growing into his body and frame. His best assets are around the rim on both ends of the floor. His length gives the defense a legitimate shot blocker while his touch around the rim allows him to rarely miss from inside the free throw line.

“The Canadian pipeline in college basketball has been increasing over the past five years and with there being a need for Indiana in the frontcourt, Brown-Ferguson is someone who could be a potential game changer to the 2020 class,” Lasley adds.

Muscadin completes KU visit

Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10, 215-pound senior center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, who has already visited Kansas State and Minnesota, took an official visit to KU over the weekend.

“It went really well,” a source close to Muscadin’s recruitment told The Star.

Muscadin, Rivals.com’s No. 129-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020, will visit Texas Tech on Oct. 5. He’s slated to make an unofficial visit to Louisville on Thursday.

Muscadin — he attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas in 2018-19 — is also considering Memphis and TCU, perhaps others.

“Gethro is a prototype modern big with a great combination of size, length, athleticism and fluidity,” Aspire Academy coach Jeremy Kipness tells 247Sports.com. “Add in the fact that he is an elite-level rebounder, sprints the floor hard every time, and shoots it from the perimeter at such a consistent rate, his game translates to the next level and beyond.

“After flying under the radar until this summer with his play with YGC36 (AAU), his recruitment has absolutely blown up. He will only continue to get better and better with the intangibles he possesses and a relentless work-ethic,” Kipness adds.

Wheeler to attend Late Night





Roosevelt Wheeler, a 6-10, 210-pound junior center from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia, will attend the Oct. 4 Late Night in the Phog as part of an unofficial recruiting visit, according to Rivals.com.

Wheeler, the No. 56-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, is being recruited by KU, Virginia, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Georgetown, North Carolina State, Cincinnati, Miami, VCU and others.

“I was pretty struck by the physical transformation of Wheeler when I saw him in the latter part of July,” Rivals.com analyst Eric Bossi writes of Wheeler, who is originally from Atlanta. “He’s added muscle, has become more confident offensively and has the tools to be the type of true rim protector and rebounder at the five that is becoming increasingly hard to find.”

John Marshall coach Ty White tells the Richmond Free Press that Wheeler, nicknamed “Big Rose,” is “a crazy shot blocker.”

In fact, describing his game, Wheeler said, “what I like best about basketball is blocking shots and dunking.”

Kalkbrenner picks Creighton

Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot senior center from Trinity Catholic in St. Louis, on Sunday night committed to Creighton.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

Kalkbrenner, who is ranked No. 69 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, chose Creighton over Stanford and Purdue. He recently was offered a scholarship by Kansas and was pondering the possibility of making a recruiting visit to KU.

KU offers Kerwin Walton

KU has offered a scholarship to Kerwin Walton, a 6-5, 195-pound senior combo guard from Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Rivals.com reports.

He’s also netted offers from Arizona, Arkansas Baylor, California, Cincinnati, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Miami, Minnesota, Purdue, Texas, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and others.

“I got to see quite a bit of wing Kerwin Walton over the last few weeks and I don’t know that I saw anybody else shoot the ball he did at any of my other stops since the early spring. It just seemed like each time he caught the ball it was going in and his shot is exactly the same each and every time,” writes Bossi of Rivals.com. “It’s pretty clear he’s gotten legit reps with his shot and it translates in his game.”

Walton, who is ranked No. 85 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has said he’s planning on setting up a visit to KU.

KU looks at Anselem

KU is recruiting Frank Anselem, a 6-9, 220-pound junior forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, according to Zagsblog.com.

Anselem, who is ranked No. 82 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, is considering switching to the Class of 2020 he tells Zagsblog.com.

He is being recruited by KU, Rutgers, USC, New Mexico, Tennessee, Arizona, TCU, Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, DePaul, Nebraska, LSU, Auburn, Oregon, Georgia Tech and others.

He will visit Nebraska on Sept. 27-29 and LSU on Oct .11-13.

“I think my versatility on both sides of the floor can greatly change any college program,” Anselem tells Zagsblog.com. “On offense, I can operate from the high and low post and I’m also working to expand my game beyond the arc.

“Defensively, I can switch and contain smaller guards, chase wings around and also guard the post, so I can do a lot of things.”