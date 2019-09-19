Texas A&M offers juco power forward/KU recruiting target Marial Mading

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Texas A&M is the latest school to offer a scholarship to Marial Mading, a 6-foot-10, 195-pound freshman power forward from Chipola (Florida) Junior College, Rivals.com reported Wednesday.

Mading, who is being recruited by Kansas, Florida, Alabama, Baylor, LSU and others, is scheduled to attend the Oct. 4 Late Night in the Phog as part of an unofficial visit to KU.

Mading signed a national letter of Intent with Rhode Island during the November 2018 signing period and attended classes at the school after graduating from Springfield Commonwealth Academy in Massachusetts midway through the 2018-19 school year.

He decided to transfer out of Rhode Island in May, ultimately electing to play junior college one season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

KK Robinson update

Khalen “KK” Robinson, a 6-1 senior point guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, has set up a pair of official visits according to Zagsblog.com.

The Bryant, Arkansas native, who is ranked No. 80 in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com, will attend the Oct. 4 Late Night in the Phog as part of an official trip to KU. He will visit Arkansas on Oct. 18-20.

Other schools on his list: Iowa State, TCU, Illinois, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.

“A historic basketball program and has put many point guards in the NBA,” Robinson said of KU to Zagsblog.com.

Oak Hill Academy coach Steve Smith said Robinson is “the consummate lead guard, a pass-first point that can score when called upon. KK has great court vision, a great feel for how to play and is an excellent passer. He can get in the lane off the bounce and is tremendous in pick-and-roll.”

Robinson told Zagsblog he’d like to pick a school sometime before Christmas.

Walker to visit Arkansas

Kyree Walker, a 6-5 senior small forward from Hillcrest Academy in Phoenix, who is rumored to be considering starting his pro career overseas rather than play high school basketball this upcoming season, will make an official visit to Arkansas on Oct. 4-6, 247sports.com reports.

Walker — he is ranked No. 42 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com — has KU, Oregon, UCLA, Michigan, Memphis, Western Kentucky, Arkansas and others on his list of schools.

Walker averaged 30.2 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists last year at Hillcrest. He turns 19 in November.

“The sources that I have spoken with have said the 2020 prospect could work toward receiving credits for college and enroll mid-year. There are some questions whether he will even play for Hillcrest Prep this fall before leaving for college in December, and, if he does so, whether he would redshirt the remainder of the college season or play with his new college team during its conference schedule,” writes Corey Evans of Rivals.com.

“Just last week, Western Kentucky’s Rick Stansbury was in to see Walker at his school. The Hilltoppers should be seen as one of the few landing spots for Walker. Another would be Arkansas. No one has a better coach-player relationship with him than (Arkansas coach) Eric Musselman, dating back to his days as the Nevada head coach. In the meantime, look for Walker and his family to do their due diligence for every and any avenue that they could take, with a college or professional decision likely to be made later this fall,” Evans adds.

Muscadin set for recruiting trip to KU

Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10, 215-pound center from Haiti, who has already visited Kansas State and Minnesota, is scheduled to make an official recruiting visit to KU this weekend.

Muscadin — he attends Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky after attending Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas in 2018-19 — will visit Texas Tech on Oct. 5-7.

Endless Motor Sports reports that Memphis coach Penny Hardaway will visit Muscadin on Monday. Louisville and TCU have also been recruiting Muscadin, who is ranked No. 129 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com.

Iowa State to play host to Berry

Ty Berry, the son of former KU football player Tony Berry, will make an official visit to Iowa State this weekend, his dad, told The Star earlier this week.

Ty Berry, a 6-3 senior combo guard out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, who is ranked No. 118 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has also visited Northwestern and Minnesota. He also has a Sept. 27 visit set up to Oklahoma State. The KC Run GMC player recently received an offer from Mississippi.

Berry, who has made unofficial visits in the past to Kansas State, Wichita State, Iowa, Missouri and many other schools the past few years, has attended the 2018 and 2017 Late Night in the Phog season-opening hoops celebrations, but has not received a KU scholarship offer.

This season, Berry will play at Sunrise Christian Academy with KU target Kendall Brown, a 6-7 junior small forward originally from Minnesota. Brown — he will make an unofficial visit to KU for Late Night — is ranked No. 18 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com.