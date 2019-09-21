Kansas Jayhawks football vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

KU players, fans, Les Miles celebrate win over Boston College Kansas players, fans and coach Les Miles celebrate the Jayhawks' 48-24 victory over Boston College on Friday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas players, fans and coach Les Miles celebrate the Jayhawks' 48-24 victory over Boston College on Friday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

The details

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN+ streaming service

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: West Virginia by 4 1/2.

Prediction

It bears repeating every week: It’s best to not overreact to the previous game’s result.

This is especially difficult advice to follow with Kansas — a program featuring basically a year’s-worth of ups and downs in its first three games — but the sober view here is that, going into the season, we’d have expected West Virginia to be a comfortable favorite in this contest.

There are reasons one can try to talk themselves into liking KU’s chances Saturday better than that. The Jayhawks couldn’t have been much more impressive in last week’s 48-24 road victory over Boston College, and they also performed much better with a heavier reliance on the run-pass option portion of their offensive playbook.

It’s probably too early, though, to think KU won’t have any scoring hiccups ahead, especially now that opponents can gameplan better for this version of KU’s offense.

Defensively, the Jayhawks have been outstanding through three weeks, but a small step back against a conference foe also wouldn’t be considered a huge surprise if it happens.

I envisioned West Virginia winning this one going away in the preseason, and though KU certainly improved its stock last week, I still like the Mountaineers here for both the win and cover.

West Virginia 31, KU 20

Last game prediction: Boston College 38, KU 21 (Actual: Kansas 48-24)

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE