KU freshman Issac McBride leaving basketball team; Ellis to join staff, Self says

Kansas freshman Issac “Mackey” Bride has decided to withdraw from school and leave KU’s men’s basketball team, coach Bill Self and McBride announced Friday.

McBride, 6-foot-1 guard out of Arkansas Baptist Prep in Little Rock, signed with Kansas in November 2018 and was the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year. He joined the KU team in June 2019.

“We are all disappointed that Issac made this decision, basically on Tuesday,” Self said Friday. “After discussing with his family, everybody came to the conclusion that this was not a good fit. We wish Issac the best.”

McBride announced his departure on Twitter.

“Today, September 20, 2019 I am leaving the University of Kansas basketball program,” McBride wrote. “I decided the program was not a good fit for me. I will continue to pursue a future basketball career. I would like to thank the basketball staff at KU. Most importantly, I would like to thank my family, especially my dad, who has supported me through this decision. Jeremiah 29:11.”

This decision leaves KU with one scholarship available if it decides to add a player at semester.

Meanwhile, KU has announced the impending hiring of former KU forward Perry Ellis as video coordinator.

“Many people have seen Perry on campus this semester,” Self said. “He is here to complete his internship hours toward his undergraduate degree. Upon completion, in the next month, we look forward to him joining the men’s basketball staff as a video coordinator.”

Playing for KU’s alumni team, Ellis injured his knee in the first few minutes of The Basketball Tournament on July 26 in his hometown of Wichita. Following surgery, Ellis looked to come back to Lawrence for rehabilitation and complete his degree in sport management. Last spring, Ellis had already made the initial contact with KU assistant athletics director for academic and career counseling Vince McKamie on how to finish his degree.

“This opened up a cool opportunity for me because two or three months before my injury happened, I reached out to Vince about how many hours I had left to finish my internship,” Ellis said. “When he told me, I had no idea when I was going to finish because I’m not home long enough from playing basketball (overseas). Getting injured was God showing me a different path, preparing me for the future and to grow stronger as a person.”