Former KU guard Wayne Selden Jr. signs lucrative one-year deal with team in China

Kansas guard Wayne Selden shoots against Villanova last season. The Wichita Eagle

Former Kansas basketball guard Wayne Selden Jr., who has played for New Orleans, Memphis and Chicago in the NBA the past three seasons, has signed a lucrative one-year contract with the Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The deal is reportedly worth about $3.5 million.

Selden, 24, averaged 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game in 43 games with the Chicago Bulls last season. Prior to getting traded for Justin Holiday, Selden also played 32 games with the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 5.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists a game. Combined, he made $1,544,951 during the 2018-19 season and has made $2,972,649 in his three-year NBA career.

Selden, who played for KU from 2014-16, was eligible for NBA restricted free agency this offseason. However, the Bulls did not make him a qualifying offer, thus he’s been an unrestricted free agent since June 30.

Prior to heading to China, Selden put on a clinic for 400 youths at Madison Park High School in his hometown of Roxbury, Massachusetts.

His longtime friend, Timmance McKinney, described the camp to The Star this way: “Selden started off the camp with an intense individual workout in front of all the campers. Selden ran his camp a little different then many other NBA/professional players usually do. He was hopping in and out of drills in tune the with the campers. He also provided free haircuts to all kids later from three different barbers, and had the ice cream truck come and provide free ice cream to all in attendance.

“Wayne also had a giveaway of school backpacks and school supplies, along with a gym bag. Selden also provided $100 gift cards to many of the lucky campers,” McKinney added in an email to The Star. “He finished the camp by taking pictures and autographing basketballs and shirts for the kids. Overall, many people left the gym in shock saying Boston/Roxbury has never seen anything like this done before, especially all for free!”

McKinney three years ago started a mentoring program called “Find Your Way Out,” for at-risk youths in the Boston area. The United Elite AAU basketball team, which is part of McKinney’s program, received a hefty donation from Selden to stay afloat this past spring and summer season.

Of his help in funding McKinney’s AAU team, Selden told the Chicago Tribune: “That’s my boy. We grew up together, went to the same elementary school (in Roxbury). Our families are super close. He’s always been about giving back. We’ve always had the dream together to make it this far. He’s been able to be on that end with the kids. I was able to put my little touch on it and be a part of it while he does all the hard work. It’s the least I can do. I’m just showing my support for him and the kids in our community.

“It always is bigger than basketball. Basketball is just the gateway for everything. Basketball got us out. Timmance knows it can open up a lot of opportunities for these kids. It can get them into schools or different life experiences. I’ve been able to see the world because of basketball. Starting the kids young with activities that are positive is a big thing,” Selden added to the Tribune.

Big poker payday for Landen Lucas

Former KU basketball forward Landen Lucas appears to have a bright future in competitive poker if his dreams of playing in the NBA don’t materialize.

Lucas, a 6-foot-10, 25-year-old center, who played sparingly for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 Las Vegas summer league, placed second in a World Poker Tour event that concluded Monday in San Diego.

In all, 252 card players competed in the event. Lucas reached the final table of nine, where he was edged out by San Diego native Stafano Moreale. Lucas earned prize money of $38,985, while Moreale received $58,480.

Moreale had 4.75 million chips to Lucas’ 2.8 million as they began heads-up play. Moreale broke Lucas on the third hand of their 1-on-1 matchup.

Kendall Brown to attend Late Night

Kendall Brown, a 6-7, 195-pound junior small forward who is ranked No. 19 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, will attend the Oct. 4 Late Night in the Phog as part of an unofficial recruiting visit to KU, Rivals.com reports.

Brown — he has an early list of KU, Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Marquette, Maryland, Nebraska and others — has transferred from East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minnesota to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas.

He has been invited to USA Basketball’s October minicamp in Colorado Springs.

Todd visits North Carolina

Isaiah Todd, a 6-10, 210-pound senior forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, who is ranked No. 9 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, made an unofficial recruiting trip to North Carolina last weekend.

Todd has a final list of KU, UNC, Michigan, Kentucky and Memphis.

He told USA Today on Monday he will make an official visit to Michigan on Sept. 27-29.

“I’m ready to get to the campuses and see the place that I’d be calling home and get a feel for everything that comes with it,” Todd said. “Just trying to see what every school’s vision is for me if I were to come there. I really want to go into my visits open and giving everyone the same chance because I want my next move to be my best move.”