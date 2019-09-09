St. Louis 7-footer Davion Bradford to attend KU’s Late Night in Phog

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Davion Bradford, a 7-foot, 260-pound senior center from Mehlville High School in St. Louis and the MOKAN Elite AAU program, will attend Kansas’ Oct. 4 Late Night in the Phog as part of an unofficial recruiting visit, two sources close to the player’s recruitment told The Star.

Bradford, the No. 131-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com, will visit KU the same time as MOKAN teammate Kennedy Chandler, a 6-0 junior point guard from Briarcrest Christian High School in Eads, Tennessee.

Chandler — he is ranked No. 13 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com — will visit Oklahoma on Sept. 28 and Louisville on Oct. 19. He also has Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Memphis, Arizona, Michigan and others on his early list of schools.

Bradford traveled to Kansas State with MOKAN AAU teammate Luke Kasubke for an official visit Aug. 30-Sept. 1. Kasubke, a 6-4 senior combo guard from Chaminade High in St. Louis, who is ranked No. 143 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, orally committed to K-State following the visit.

Bradford — he averaged 16.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks a game as a junior at Mehlville, recently told The Star he’ll visit Missouri this coming Saturday. Oklahoma State, Saint Louis U. and others are also on his list of schools.

“Bradford played for MOKAN Elite this past summer and was a major reason the team won the Peach Jam for the second time in three years,” wrote Alex Schiffer of The Star in a recent article. “A traditional center, Bradford said he thought his post-up game and free-throw shooting have improved. He added a mid-range jump shot, which he struggled with during his high school season.

“Bradford gave an interesting answer when I asked what he wants to major in in college,” Schiffer added. “He wants to be a business major because he wants to run his own fashion company. I stand by my previous comments that Bradford is the 2020 recruit most likely to commit to MU.”

Bradford recently wrote on Twitter that, “my recruitment is still 100 percent open!!”

“I’m looking for a program that plays as a team, that’s going to be successful, and has had success in the past,” Bradford told K-State Online. “(I’m looking for) a program that is going to better me and help get me to a future destination,” he added of the NBA.

Bradford could join his buddy, Kasubke, at K-State.

“I mean, Luke and I have been best friends since fifth grade,” Bradford told KSO. “I have always told him, if we were destined for the same place, I would love to play with my guy in college. Our chemistry is unbreakable — a dominant big and a play-making shooter, what more could a college coach want after a commitment like that?”

ESPN.com recently had this to say about Bradford, who hit 69% of his floor shots and 43.8% of his free throws his junior year of high school: “Davion is a big, strong-bodied center who is very active out on the court. Davion does a good job around the rim of putting the ball in the basket on dropoffs and putbacks. He is a power player right now and bigger than everyone. He has good athleticism for his size and aggressively trying to tip dunk rebounds. He has a nice touch from 10-feet and in and gets out and runs well in transition for his size. Davion is a force defensively altering shots and keeping players away from the rim.”

ESPN.com added: “Davion is going to be a force to deal with down low as he gets older and more mature. Has great energy about him and likes to play. He will be a high-major recruit and has a ton of potential to grow into a very good player.”

Bradford has been faring well in the Ramey Fall League in St. Louis. “So impressed with 7-foot Davion Bradford patience and hands,” wrote Terrell Ramey on Twitter. “The big 2020 center is a force and wreaking havoc at #Rameyfallleague.”

Other prospects expected to attend KU’s Late Night in the Phog: Bryce Thompson, 6-4 senior combo guard from Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School; Javonte Brown-Ferguson, 6-11, 240-pound junior center from Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore and J.T. Thor, a 6-9, 195-pound senior power forward from Norcross High in Georgia.

Bryce Thompson visits UNC

Thompson, who is ranked No. 18 nationally by Rivals.com, visited North Carolina over the weekend.

“All smiles in Chapel Hill #notcommitted,” he wrote Sunday on Twitter.

Thompson — he’s been to KU’s campus many times (including June 27) — is slated to attend Late Night in the Phog. He’s visited Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas and has planned a Sept. 28 trip to Oklahoma State and Oct. 25 trip to Michigan State.

Thompson, who is the most highly sought after recruit in the state of Oklahoma since Trae Young, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged 25.3 points a game on 54 percent shooting (47 percent from three) for Oklahoma Run PWP on the Under Armour Circuit this past season.

He recently eliminated Tennessee, Texas A&M, Tulsa, Colorado and others from his list of schools.

Thompson’s dad, Rod, played for current North Carolina assistant coach Steve Robinson at Tulsa, as well as KU coach Bill Self at Tulsa. Bryce Thompson this summer had been on UNC’s campus as part of an unofficial visit.

“North Carolina is a pretty big school, a big-name school. It’s pretty big time,” Bryce Thompson told 247sports.com before the weekend official visit. “They know my work ethic, and know I’m a gym rat. They said they like the little stuff, how I play hard and the intangibles I bring. He (Robinson) said I fit in their system perfectly.”

Sissoko to pick Spartans?

Mady Sissoko, a 6-8, 225-pound senior forward from Wasatch Academy in Utah, is expected to announce for Michigan State on Tuesday night. On Saturday, Sissoko, who is ranked No. 40 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, cut his list of schools to Michigan State, Kansas, BYU and Memphis.

He recently canceled visits to KU and Memphis. He has made visits to MSU and BYU.

Sissoko, a former high school teammate of KU freshman Tristan Enaruna, averaged 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a junior.

Thor has KU, four others on final list

J.T. Thor, a 6-9, 195-pound senior power forward from Norcross High in Georgia, who is ranked No. 51 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, on Friday cut his list of schools to KU, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Georgia.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

Thor recently moved into the Class of 2020 from the Class of 2021 where he was ranked No. 11 by RIvals.com.

He will attend Late Night in the Phog as part of a official recruiting visit to KU. He was on Oklahoma State’s campus for an official visit last weekend.