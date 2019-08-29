Small forward Moses Moody includes Kansas on latest list of seven schools

Moses Moody is a big Missouri target on a loaded Bradley Beal Elite team that could win the Peach Jam in July. Alex Schiffer

Moses Moody, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound senior small forward from Montverde Academy in Florida, on Wednesday night cut his list of prospective colleges from 31 to seven via a post on Twitter.

They are: Kansas, Florida, Arkansas, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and USC.

Moody — originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, the home of KU freshman guard Issac McBride — is ranked No. 59 in the college recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com. He plays summer basketball for Bradley Beal Elite AAU.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Moody will visit Ohio State this weekend. He took an unofficial visit to Arkansas at the end of June. Earlier, he had also considered Missouri, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Stanford and others.

“Moody possesses good length and an enormous wingspan for a wing,” writes Daniel Benjamin of bustingbrackets.com. “Shooting is the Arkansas native’s strongest asset, although he has shown more explosive athleticism this summer than in the past according to 247 Sports’ Jerry Meyer. He is very good at shooting off the catch and is getting better off the dribble. Moody is also improving as a playmaker and is a solid rebounder.”

Early bracketology

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi believes Kansas will earn the No. 1 seed in the West Regional of the 2020 NCAA Tournament. On Wednesday, he revealed his latest bracket projections at ESPN.com.

According to Lunardi, KU will play Northern Colorado in the first round. The winner would meet either Michigan or Tennessee in the second round. Other No. 1 seeds: Duke in the East, Michigan State the Midwest and Florida the South. He does not have Kansas State, Missouri or Wichita State making the tourney.

Thompson to cut list soon

Bryce Thompson, a 6-4 senior shooting guard from Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School, will reveal his list of finalists on Thursday night, he reported Wednesday night on Twitter.

Thompson, the No. 18-ranked prospect in the recruiting Class of 2020 by RIvals.com, is being recruited by KU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, North Carolina, Michigan State, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Colorado and others. Rod Thompson, Bryce’s dad, told CBSsports.com recently that his son will choose a school sometime after Jan. 1, 2020.

Thompson, the most highly sought after recruit in Oklahoma since Trae Young, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged 25.3 points a game on 54% shooting (47% from three) for Oklahoma Run PWP on the Under Armour Circuit this past AAU season.