KU basketball offers scholarship to Moses Moody, a wing from Little Rock, Arkansas

Moses Moody, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound senior-to-be guard/forward from Montverde Academy in Florida, on Wednesday was offered a scholarship by the University of Kansas, he reported on Twitter.

Moody — he is originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, the home of KU freshman-to-be guard Issac McBride — is ranked No. 58 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com. He plays summer basketball for Bradley Beal Elite AAU.

He has an early recruiting list of KU, Missouri, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Ohio State, USC, Oregon, Alabama, Stanford, Baylor, Texas, Florida, Miami and others.

“Moody possesses good length and an enormous wingspan for a wing,” writes Daniel Benjamin of bustingbrackets.com. “Shooting is the Arkansas native’s strongest asset, although he has shown more explosive athleticism this summer than in the past according to 247 Sports’ Jerry Meyer. He is very good at shooting off the catch and is getting better off the dribble. Moody is also improving as a playmaker and is a solid rebounder.”

Enaruna’s team 1-3

Incoming Kansas freshman Tristan Enaruna’s Netherlands team went 1-3 in the championship round of the 2019 Under-18 European Championships in Greece.

Enaruna, a 6-foot-8 wing from Almere, Netherlands, scored 21 points on 9-for-22 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 79-72 loss to Slovenia on Wednesday in the tournament’s elimination round of 16. He was 3 of 6 from three with two blocks and an assist.

Enaruna averaged a team-leading 19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds in the four championship round games. He hit 32 of 77 shots for 41.6%. He made 5 of 19 threes for 26.3% and 10 of 26 free throws for 38.5%. He had seven assists, six turnovers, six steals and six blocks.

Netherlands meets Montenegro in a consolation game Thursday as the tourney continues.

“I talked to him yesterday. He had a really big game against Croatia. I think he had 29 (points),” KU coach Bill Self said Monday, correctly citing Enaruna’s stats in the team’s only victory. “Others told me he’s done fine. He’s a good athlete. He may be arguably as good an athlete as we have. I’d say he and Ochai (Agbaji) are probably the two best guys (athletically) and Silvio (De Sousa).”

Ellis’ surgery a success

Former KU forward Perry Ellis had successful surgery Wednesday in Kansas City to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, Ellis’ mom, Fonda, told The Star on Wednesday night.

Ellis will return to visit the surgeon in a week to assess the next steps in recovery. He was injured in the KU alumni team’s loss to Sideline Cancer in a first-round TBT game last Thursday in Wichita.

Keith Langford signs with AEK

Former Kansas guard Keith Langford has signed a one-year contract with AEK, a pro team in Athens, Greece. Langford played for a rival team in Greece last season — Panathinaikos.

Langford, 35, averaged 10.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists with Panathinaikos in the EuroLeague in 2018-19.

Langford has played in Italy, Israel, Russia and China as well as Greece since graduating from KU in 2005.