KU will sell beer, wine at home football games starting this fall

Kansas football fans will now have more incentive to remain in Booth Memorial Stadium past halftime.

Athletic director Jeff Long announced Wednesday that KU will be making beer and wine available for purchase at home football games for all ticketholders, beginning with the 2019 season. Previously, alcohol had only been permitted in suites and in two premier-ticket areas.

Long said the decision was made after KU tested alcohol sales on a trial basis at other home sports events.

“Fans have told us that one of the best ways to enhance their experience at Kansas Athletics events is for them to have the ability to enjoy beer and wine,” Long said in a release, “and we are pleased to provide this opportunity.”

Centerplate — KU’s main concession provider — will manage the alcohol sales.

Long had previously hinted this move could be coming last month on Twitter, telling one KU fan to “stay tuned” when he asked about beer being available at future Jayhawks events.

KU will cut off alcohol sales at the end of the third quarter, and there will be a no re-entry policy to the stadium on football gamedays.

With Wednesday’s announcement, six Big 12 teams now allow alcohol sales at their football stadiums: KU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech.

