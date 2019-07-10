Former KU star Frank Mason discusses being waived by the Kings, finding a new team

Former KU great Frank Mason on what’s next for him in the NBA Every year, the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic brings together former KU basketball players to raise money for kids fighting cancer. Former Jayhawk great and fan favorite, Frank Mason talked about the game on June 20, 2019 and his NBA career. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every year, the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic brings together former KU basketball players to raise money for kids fighting cancer. Former Jayhawk great and fan favorite, Frank Mason talked about the game on June 20, 2019 and his NBA career.

Summer league started on a sour note for former Kansas guard Frank Mason, who was waived July 4 by the Sacramento Kings.

But Mason remains optimistic about his professional career. The Kings agreed to let him stay on their summer league team to help him find a new organization.

Mason was on the sidelines for the Kings’ game against the Houston Rockets Tuesday night but didn’t play due to a lingering hip injury. He told The Star he plans to play in the summer league at some point for the Kings while he tries to find a new team, but he has thus far been limited to practicing without contact.

“Life’s great man,” Mason said. “More opportunities coming soon. My mind’s positive and still working hard.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mason averaged 6.8 points per game over two seasons with the Kings while serving as the team’s backup point guard. The Kings selected Mason in the draft after taking former Kentucky guard D’Aaron Fox with their first-round pick. Fox has been one of the league’s best young guards during his two-year career, which gave Mason little wiggle room for an expanded role in Sacramento.

The National Player of the Year in 2017 at KU, Mason should have options despite the league’s depth at point guard because of his track record and youth. His contract situation could be attractive to teams looking to add depth at a low cost.





Kansas coach Bill Self made an appearance in Las Vegas Monday to support some of his former players and said he’s not worried about. Mason’s future

“Him getting waived was the best thing ever because he needed to be in a different situation where maybe they weren’t so guard-heavy,” Self said. “He’ll find a team. He’ll be somebody’s backup point guard. It’s a tough situation personally, but he’s really matured through it.”