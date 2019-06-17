MVP of last week’s NBA Players Association Top 100 camp considering KU, many others

O’Dea’s Paolo Banchero recaps 3A state title win over Mount Spokane No. 11 O'Dea High School routed No. 2 Mount Spokane, 70-39, for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Tacoma Dome. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK No. 11 O'Dea High School routed No. 2 Mount Spokane, 70-39, for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Tacoma Dome.

Kansas recruiting target Paolo Banchero, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound junior-to-be forward from O’Dea High School in Seattle, won MVP honors at last week’s NBA Players Association Top 100 camp in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Banchero, the No. 4-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2021, averaged 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in the camp games.

According to Zagsblog.com, the Seattle Rotary AAU player has a list of KU, Washington, Baylor, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, Memphis, Gonzaga, Arizona, Oregon State and others. Washington is believed to be the favorite.

“Among some of the top prospects throughout the country, Paolo Banchero left (the NBPA camp) with the MVP award and deservingly so. He was unstoppable at times with his top-notch inside and out game. It’s not a surprise that Banchero performed well, but to come out as just a rising junior as MVP definitely leaves a big statement,” writes Pat Lawless of prepcircle.com.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’m kind a stretch, do-it-all 4 and I can play the 3 too,” Banchero told Zagsblog.com. “I can kind of do whatever, play on the wing or play inside, but if it was up to me I would prefer in the midrange, 16-17 feet out, and operate from there.”

Thompson fares well before KU visit

Bryce Thompson, a 6-4 senior-to-be combo guard from from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is planning on visiting KU later this week, was named to the 12-player all-NBPA Top 100 camp team.

“Thompson has been one of the biggest stock risers of the spring and summer and further proved himself on a national stage this week,” writes a three-person panel of Evan Daniels, Brian Snow and Josh Gershon at 247sports.com.

“The five-star prospect can score almost any which way on offense, while his handle and vision allow him to take opponents off the dribble and create for teammates. Thompson’s shooting ability stretches to three but he has a midrange game and impressive finishing package around the basket as well,” the panel adds.

Thompson, who is ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has a long list that includes KU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Michigan State, Colorado, North Carolina and Texas A&M.

Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi wrote this on Twitter about Thompson from the camp in Virginia: “Not many guys who are more efficient than Bryce Thompson. He’s been totally surgical for the last two days while getting stuff done. Makes most of his touches and won’t get sped up.”





Abdur-Rahim has KU on list

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a 6-6, 180-pound senior-to-be small forward out of Blair Academy in Short Hills, New Jersey, also made the all-camp team in Virginia.

“Abdur-Rahim put up big numbers during the spring. He also shot the ball a ton and his team wasn’t the most successful,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com. “At camp, Abdur-Rahim was still a big scorer at 15.8 points per game but his efficiency (47.6% from three) and overall game were much improved.”

Abdur-Rahim, Rivals.com’s No. 41-rated player in the Class of 2020, has a list of KU, Michigan, Boston College, Texas, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Villanova, Georgetown, Georgia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, California, Florida and others.

His father, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, went to California.

“He (Cal coach Mark Fox) has been saying to shatter all your dad’s records and continue the legacy at Cal-Berkeley,” writes Lawless of prepcircuit.com. Of his dad, Jabri said: “He wants me to make sure I’m always humble and taking my time with the recruiting process and not make any rash decisions.”

Cunningham to cut list soon

Cade Cunningham, the No. 2 player in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com, plans on cutting his list of schools from 10 to five in the near future.

The 10 schools currently in the running for the 6-foot-7 senior-to-be point guard from Montverde (Florida) Academy: KU, Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma State, Virginia and Washington.

“I want to play for a coach that is going to let me play my game, 0bviously, a school that is going to compete right away for a national championship,” Cunningham told Zagsblog.com Sunday from USA Basketball’s Under 19 training camp in Colorado. “.I want to win my first year.

“I want to play for a team that plays defense, for sure. Those are the teams that win. I feel that all the schools in my top ten have great coaches..:

Cunningham is projected to play point guard in college.

“I feel like I’m a big playmaker,” Cunningham told Zagsblog.com. “I have a big body so I can see over a lot of people and make a lot of plays. I feel like I dribble the ball well. I’m good on the perimeter.”