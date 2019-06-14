Former KU golfer Gary Woodland sets 36-hole record, leads U.S. Open

Gary Woodland smiles after finishing the second round in the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP

Former University of Kansas golfer Gary Woodland is in prime position while in pursuit of his first major title, as he leads the U.S. Open by 2 strokes following the first two rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Woodland shot a 6-under 65 on Friday — tying the Open scoring mark at the course — while pushing his overall total to 9-under. That’s 2 strokes ahead of second-place Justin Rose, while Louis Oosthuizen (6-under), Aaron Wise (5-under) and Rory McIlroy (5-under) remain within 4 shots of the lead.

“I felt in control of my whole game,” Woodland told reporters after the round.





Woodland will tee off at 4:45 p.m. (Central Time) on Saturday in the third round in a pairing with Rose.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A Topeka native, Woodland remained consistent throughout Friday, posting six birdies while finishing his round with no bogeys.

Woodland, 34, had his best major finish last year, tying for sixth at the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. He also led that tournament after the second day.

With a birdie on his last hole on Saturday — he sank a 49-foot putt there — Woodland set a new 36-hole record for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, breaking Tiger Woods’ previous mark of 8-under set in 2000.

Woodland golfed at KU from 2003-07.





The Associated Press contributed to this report.