Precious Achiuwa, who is on KU’s wish list, says ‘stay tuned’ for weekend decision

Precious Achiuwa, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound senior power forward from Montverde Academy in Florida, will announce his college choice this weekend, he reported Monday on Instagram and Twitter.

Precious Achiuwa, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound senior power forward from Montverde Academy in Florida, will announce his college choice this weekend, he reported Monday on Instagram and Twitter.

Achiuwa, who was born in Nigeria, did not list his finalists. They are believed to include KU, Memphis, North Carolina, UConn and Georgia.

“Committing this weekend … Stay tuned,” Achiuwa, the No. 17-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, wrote on Instagram. He did not reveal a specific time or place for his weekend announcement.

He also wrote on Twitter: “The answer to y’all question is this weekend. Stay tuned.”

Achiuwa, who arrived in the United States in eighth grade, has a brother, God’sgift Achiuwa, who played college basketball at St. John’s.

Achiuwa played at St. Benedict’s Prep in New Jersey before transferring to Montverde, where he averaged 15 points a game during the 2018-19 season.

Memphis, which played host to Achiuwa on an official visit in late April, received a commitment Monday from Boogie Ellis, a 6-foot-2 senior point guard from Mission Bay High School in San Diego.

Ellis — he was released from his letter-of-intent at Duke on May 2 — chose the Tigers over Oregon. He is ranked No. 37 in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com.

He is the sixth commitment in Memphis’ 2019 class. Others: No. 1-ranked James Wiseman, No. 48 Lester Quinones, No. 50 D.J. Jeffries, No. 84 Damion Baugh and No. 123 Malcolm Dandridge.

Ellis’ commitment to Memphis, “takes Memphis off the board in the R.J. Hampton recruitment. I currently have a crystal ball (prediction) in for Hampton and Kansas,” Evan Daniels of 247sports.com wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Hampton, a 6-5 senior point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High School, has a list of KU, Memphis, Kentucky and Texas Tech. Hampton, the No. 6-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, averaged 32.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season. He topped the 50-point mark twice.

Hampton has not set a decision date, but has written on Twitter, “your question will be answered soon.”

Hampton last month wrote about KU in his blog at USAToday.com: “They were the first Blue Blood program to offer me and coach (Bill) Self and coach Jerrance (Howard) have really been there from the beginning. They keep preaching that if I come there I can be their go-to guy that can get them back to the Final Four and win a national title.”

In an interesting development, one of Hampton’s friends, No. 47-ranked Jalen Wilson, may possibly become available in recruiting.

Wilson, a 6-8 senior small forward from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, has been committed to Michigan since May 2018. He could ask out of his signed letter-of-intent in the wake of Michigan coach John Beilein’s decision to take the Cleveland Cavaliers job.

“I’m still committed,” Wilson told the Detroit Free Press on Monday night.

“I was just in shock,” Wilson added of Beilein leaving. “I didn’t want to believe it. It’s news, so I was really just shocked, you know? Looking at what it’s going to be.”

Wilson said Michigan’s assistant coaches told him: “Just stay patient. Everything will be fine.”

Wilson added: “You just never know with coaches leaving how that affects the rest of the staff. In many cases, some head coaches, they take everyone away. I’m just hoping for the best. Nothing is reassuring right now until you really just know.”

Meawhile, Iowa graduate transfer Isaiah Moss is on KU’s campus on an official visit. He has a list of KU, Arkansas, Oregon and Arizona State. He visited Arkansas last weekend and plans on making four visits.

Moss, a 6-5 combo guard, has been a three-year starter at Iowa. He averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game last season. He hit 39.9 percent of his shots, including 48 of 114 threes for 42.1 percent. Moss had 62 assists against 49 turnovers. He hit 79.1 percent of his free throws.





Moss, who is a graduate of Chicago’s Simeon High, had 32 steals, the second-best mark on Iowa’s team. He started all 35 games and averaged 24.1 minutes per contest.





