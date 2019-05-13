Former Kansas guard/forward K.J. Lawson picks Tulane as transfer destination

K.J. Lawson on KU’s opener vs. Michigan State and his brother Dedric KU Jayhawks basketball player K.J. Lawson talks on Oct. 31, 2018 about Kansas' upcoming game against Michigan State, and just how well his brother Dedric is playing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KU Jayhawks basketball player K.J. Lawson talks on Oct. 31, 2018 about Kansas' upcoming game against Michigan State, and just how well his brother Dedric is playing.

Former Kansas basketball guard/forward K.J. Lawson has chosen Tulane as his graduate transfer destination.

Lawson, the 23-year-old brother of former KU forward Dedric Lawson, on April 5 announced plans to leave KU after his sophomore season.

According to Chuck Lawson of 901PrepScoop.com, K.J. Lawson heard from coaches at Oregon, Boston College, Arkansas, San Diego, Nebraska, Georgia State, Butler, SMU, Tennessee State, South Alabama and UAB.

“Toughest decision I had to make in my life. I hated to make it because I know how it feels to be on the short end of the stick but the Lord has blessed me with a sound mind and situation at Tulane, I get to play and finish my master’s (degree), everything feels great,” K.J. Lawson told Chuck Lawson regarding his decision to attend Tulane. Stadium.com first reported the transfer commitment.

K.J. Lawson averaged 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds a game in 35 games his sophomore season at KU. He averaged 9.9 minutes a game. In 2016-17, he averaged 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds a game at Memphis. Listed as a sophomore at KU, K.J. Lawson will have one or two seasons of eligibility remaining at Tulane. He redshirted one year at Memphis and one at KU after his transfer following the 2016-17 season, thus will have to apply with the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility.

He will be immediately eligible at Tulane because he has met graduation requirements at KU.

Coach Ron Hunter will begin his first season as coach at Tulane in 2019-20. He takes over for Mike Dunleavy, whose Green Wave went 4-27 a year ago and ended the season on a 27-game losing streak.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Lawson joins a Tulane team that has lost freshmen Connor Crabtree (Richmond) and Moses Wood (UNLV) to transfer in recent weeks. Last year’s leading scorer, Caleb Daniels, is pondering a transfer, the newspaper indicated. Tulane added former Georgia guard Teshaun Hightower on April 29. He’ll sit out the upcoming season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules.





