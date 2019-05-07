Tristan Enaruna says he’s a great fit for KU and settles issue of his height

A look back at the ups and downs of KU’s season The KU basketball team started the season ranked No.1 in both the AP and coaches polls. By the time the season ended their hopes of winning a 15th consecutive Big 12 title vanished. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The KU basketball team started the season ranked No.1 in both the AP and coaches polls. By the time the season ended their hopes of winning a 15th consecutive Big 12 title vanished.

Future Kansas basketball guard/forward Tristan Enaruna has been listed anywhere between 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-10 by various recruiting writers and high school officials.

Enaruna, a 205-pound guard/forward from Utah’s Wasatch Academy, good-naturedly settled the issue on Tuesday night after orally committing to KU over Creighton and Miami. The Netherlands native will sign his letter-of-intent Wednesday and send it via fax to KU.

“Right now I would say I’m 6-9 maybe. Yeah 6-9 is what I’ll go for,” Enaruna, the No. 44-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, said Tuesday, not pinpointing his exact position on the court.

“My game … I think one of the most noticeable things about me is being able to play different positions, just doing a lot of stuff on the court,” said Enaruna. He joins a KU recruiting class that includes guards Christian Braun of Blue Valley Northwest and Issac McBride of Arkansas Baptist Prep in Little Rock, Arkansas.





“I like to handle the ball and get my teammates involved. I really like to pass. A lot of people think I look to score a lot. I love passing. Scoring is one of my other strengths — scoring in general, postups, jump shots, threes. I like to run the pick and roll, like a playmaker.”

Enaruna, who averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals a game last season, explained his reasoning behind choosing KU.

“I always wanted to play on a big team. I watched college basketball when KU started to recruit me,” Enaruna said. “They’ve been recruiting me very hard. I like coach (Bill) Self. I think they’ll be able to help me become the player I want. I think overall I’m a great fit for that team.”

He said he enjoyed his recent campus visit.

“I mean Coach Self was great, he’s one of the best coaches to ever coach the game of basketball,” Enaruna said. “The guys, the teammates, we had a good time. Obviously the fans are amazing. I’ve always dreamed of playing on a big stage like this. I’m excited about that.”

He said he plans on working on his game.

“My jump shot to get that more consistent, so I shoot a good three-point percentage next year,” Enaruna said. “It will enable me to stretch defenders to guard me on the perimeter. My jump shot is one big thing, overall being ready and coming in hard as a freshman.”





