Guardian says Silvio De Sousa to skip G League camp because ‘NBA is what he wants’

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa smiles and poses for a photo during the men’s basketball team’s 22nd annual holiday shopping trip for needy families on Dec. 19, 2018 at Walmart on Iowa Street in Lawrence.

Kansas sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa had a simple reason for declining an invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp, his guardian, Fenny Falmagne stated Tuesday.

“He just didn’t feel like doing that. (The) NBA is what he wants,” Falmagne said in a text message to The Star.

It had been reported (and confirmed by Falmagne and KU coach Bill Self) on April 29 that De Sousa, who entered his name in the 2019 NBA Draft on April 19, would be attending the G League Elite Camp on May 12-14 in Chicago. On the same day, it was reported KU’s Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson and Dedric Lawson had received invitations to the NBA Combine May 15-19 in Chicago.

However, on Monday De Sousa’s name was not included on the G League’s official list of players who will be attending the three-day scouting event. Included are 40 players who have entered their names in the 2019 NBA Draft and 40 players who competed in the G League last season.

A source affiliated with the NBA told The Star that De Sousa received enough votes from a panel of NBA executives to be granted an invitation to the G League camp.

De Sousa said on April 19 he entered his name in the NBA Draft pool in case his ongoing appeal with the NCAA regarding his eligibility was denied. He has stressed he’d return to KU for the 2019-20 season if allowed to play in games, but keep his name in the draft if the appeal was denied.

KU on April 18 formally submitted an appeal of the NCAA’s ruling that declared the 6-foot-9 forward from Angola ineligible through the 2019-20 season. KU is awaiting results of the appeal. KU officials in the past have expressed confidence that De Sousa will regain his eligibility for the coming season.

And De Sousa’s guardian and attorney have expressed confidence he’ll be deemed eligible and be able to play for the Jayhawks next season.

Braun ranked 90th by Rivals.com

KU basketball signee Christian Braun, a 6-6 senior guard/forward from Blue Valley Northwest High School, is ranked No. 90 in Rivals.com’s final rankings of the recruiting Class of 2019, released on Tuesday. Braun previously was ranked No 94 in the Class.

KU signee Issac “Mackey” McBride, a 6-0 combo guard from Arkansas Baptist High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, improved one slot — from 104 to No. 103 in Rivals.com’s final rankings.

Tristan Enaruna, a 6-10 senior guard/forward from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, who any day now is expected to announce for KU, Creighton or Miami, jumped from a ranking of No. 105 to No. 44.

Precious Achiuwa, a 6-9 senior forward from Montverde (Florida) Academy, dropped a spot — from No. 16 to 17. He has a list of KU, Memphis, North Carolina, UConn and Georgia.

As reported Monday, R.J. Hampton, a 6-5 senior point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High School, is ranked No. 6 in the recruiting Class of 2019. He had been ranked No. 5 in the Class of 2020 but recently announced plans to reclassify. He will attend either KU, Memphis, Kentucky or Texas Tech.

Former Bishop Miege forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who played his final season of high school ball at IMG Academy, fell from No. 10 to No. 11 overall. He chose Villanova over KU and others in recruiting.

Cassius Stanley, a guard from Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, Calif., who recently chose Duke over UCLA, KU and Oregon, dropped from No. 33 to No. 39.

Boogie Ellis, a guard from San Diego’s Mission Bay High School, who recently decommitted from Duke and has mentioned KU, Kentucky, Memphis, UCLA and others as possible destinations, improved from No. 42 to No. 37.

Tucker pondering choices

Rayjon Tucker, a 6-5 graduate transfer guard from Arkansas-Little Rock, tells Rivals.com he has not selected a date to announce his college choice. He’s completed visits to KU (last weekend), Iowa State, Auburn, West Virginia and Memphis.





“I’ll just announce whenever I know,” Tucker told Rivals.com in leaving all five schools as contenders. “Whenever me and my mom have a chance to sit down and really think and talk about it.

“I’m looking at the coaching staff and the players,” Tucker explained. “Who I vibe with the most will definitely be a big part of my decision because I’ll only be there for nine-12 months and that’s who I will be with the majority of the time.”

Of KU he said: “They (KU coaches) have a history of putting out big-time guards and big-time post men. They have a lot of guys in the NBA. Bill Self is a Hall of Famer. He’s a great coach.”

Tucker also has placed his name in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has until May 29 to remove his name if he wishes to play basketball in college.





