Sophomore standout J.T. Thor to make unofficial recruiting visit to KU on Thursday

A look back at the ups and downs of KU’s season The KU basketball team started the season ranked No.1 in both the AP and coaches polls. By the time the season ended their hopes of winning a 15th consecutive Big 12 title vanished. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The KU basketball team started the season ranked No.1 in both the AP and coaches polls. By the time the season ended their hopes of winning a 15th consecutive Big 12 title vanished.

J.T. Thor, a 6-foot-9, 185-pound sophomore power forward out of Huntington Prep in West Virginia, will make an unofficial recruiting visit to Kansas on Thursday, sources close to his recruitment confirmed Wednesday.

Thor, who is originally from Anchorage, Alaska, is the No. 8-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021, according to Rivals.com.

Thor attended Kentucky’s Midnight Madness on an unofficial visit last October and made a second unofficial to UK in January. He’s also being recruited by Arizona, Michigan, UConn, Maryland, LSU, North Carolina State, Florida, Mississippi, Auburn, Arizona State, Oregon, USC, California and others.

“Thor is a big, long wing who can really stroke it from downtown. He’s got a high release point and a smooth lefty shot. With his height and apparent length it’s a tough shot to guard,” reads a profile on nbadraftroom.com. “Thor can defend inside and out and has nice agility when defending against guards. He fits the mold of a modern combo forward.

“He’s not much of a low-post scorer but he can make some noise in the paint on follow-up slams and scoring in transition. He dunks the ball with ease. He is just scratching the surface of his potential,” the profile added.

Of his style of play, Thor told stockrisers.com: “I think I can play both the 3 or 4 because I can put the ball on the floor, shoot the three-ball, and score inside. I’ve been getting a lot stronger as well so that’s helped me inside.”

Former KU guard Andrew Wiggins of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves played two seasons at Huntington Prep.

Vick works out for Hornets

Former KU guard Lagerald Vick participated in a Charlotte Hornets pre-NBA Draft workout on Wednesday in North Carolina.

He was joined by Nicolas Claxton, Georgia; Chris Clemons, Campbell; Hassani Gravett, South Carolina; Dewan Hernandez, Miami and Ronshann Shabazz, Appalachian State.

“It went pretty well. It was my first one (pre-draft workout). I was a little nervous but got that out of the way,” Vick told NBA.com. “I felt it was a good one and competitive. I’m definitely excited to start (working out for teams).”

Former KU guard Devonté Graham, who just completed his rookie season with the Hornets watched Vick’s workout.

“I talked to him a little bit before I got here,” Vick said. “He didn’t really know what to expect. He told me to go in there with an empty mind, go out there and leave it all out there and play hard.”

Vick, who has not been listed on any draft projections yet, said he’s trying to show scouts and general managers, “just the way I shoot the ball, energy, being a good teammate.”

Braun named Mr. Kansas Basketball

Incoming KU freshman Christian Braun of Blue Valley Northwest on Wednesday was chosen 2019 Mr. Kansas Basketball by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association.

Braun, a 6-foot-6 senior guard/forward who recently led the Huskies to a third-straight Class 6A title, on April 12 was named winner of the DiRenna Award, which is presented to the top player in the Kansas City metro area. He also was chosen Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year and USA Today Kansas player of the year.

Braun averaged 27.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals a game this past season. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the 2019 Class 6A state championship victory over Washburn Rural. Braun, currently ranked No. 94 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, chose KU over Kansas State, Oklahoma, Illinois, Missouri, Creighton and Wake Forest.





