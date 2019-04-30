Prize basketball recruit R.J. Hampton reclassifies, lists four schools including KU

Kentucky target RJ Hampton breaks down the reclassification process Major UK basketball recruiting target RJ Hampton talks about the possibility that he'll reclassify to 2019 and about his interest in playing for Kentucky next season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Major UK basketball recruiting target RJ Hampton talks about the possibility that he'll reclassify to 2019 and about his interest in playing for Kentucky next season.

R.J. Hampton, a 6-foot-5 junior point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High School, has decided to reclassify from 2020 to 2019 and begin his college basketball career at a yet-to-be-determined school in 2019-20.

Hampton on Monday revealed his decision to give up his senior year of high school on Twitter and in his own blog for USA Today. He has a list of Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and Texas Tech after dropping Duke and adding the Red Raiders.

Best 3 Years of my life, Little Elm will forever and always be home Thank You. 14 Signing Out pic.twitter.com/h0l9ZJ7BVD — 14 (@RjHampton14) April 30, 2019

“I cut Duke from the list; they weren’t really recruiting me all that hard here lately so, at this point, I’m just focusing on those four schools,” Hampton, the No. 5-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020, wrote in his blog.

“What I’m planning to do over the next week is sit down with my parents and lock down some dates for visits. I’ll probably do an official to Kentucky and Texas Tech and just get back on campus at Memphis and Kansas since I’ve already taken officials there.”

Hampton attended the KU-Baylor game March 9 at Allen Fieldhouse.

“With Kansas, they were the first blue blood program to offer me and Coach (Bill) Self and Coach Jerrance (Howard) have really been there from the beginning. They keep preaching that if I come there I can be their go-to guy that can get them back to the Final Four and win a national title,” Hampton wrote in his blog.

Of reclassifying, he wrote: “I just feel like from a developmental standpoint this is the right thing for me to do so I can play against the highest level of competition and test myself against older and more physically developed players. Ultimately, I want to prepare myself for my ultimate goal, which is to play in the NBA.”

Hampton scored 41 points for Drive Nation AAU in front of several college coaches — including KU’s Bill Self — on Friday at the Nike EYBL event in Georgia.

Hampton's dad, Rod Hampton, said recently he's impressed with KU's coaching staff.





"I would feel very, very comfortable dropping R.J. off at Kansas right now with Jerrance Howard and the coaching staff at Kansas," Rod told Jayhawkslant.com. "I would have no problem at all and would feel very comfortable with R.J. playing at Kansas with Jerrance and the staff. We are definitely comfortable with the coaching staff."






