Johnny Juzang, who has reclassified to 2019, cuts list to four schools, including KU

Johnny Juzang, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound junior small forward from Harvard Westlake High School in North Hollywood, Calif., who announced last week he’d be reclassifying from the recruiting Class of 2020 to 2019, announced on Sunday night he has a list of four schools: Kansas, Kentucky, Virginia and Oregon.

Juzang, the No. 22-ranked player in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, will begin a campus visit to Kentucky on Monday, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. He visited Virginia last fall.

Juzang averaged 23.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a junior at Harvard Westlake. He hit 47.0 percent of his floor shots, including 31.3 percent of his threes.

“He can really shoot,” recruiting analyst Jerry Meyer of 247sports.com told aseaofblue.com. “He shoots well off the catch from three and has a nice pull-up jumper. And he rebounds — averages almost double-digit rebounds. He has size and he’s physical — a smart player.

“He has instincts. He competes. And he has some size and strength. He’s good in traffic and comes up with the ball,” Meyer added.

Juzang plays AAU basketball for the Compton Magic.

“He could be the best shooter in the country with a scoring package at all three levels,” Etop Udo-Ema of the Compton Magic told Zagsblog.com.

Noted ESPN.com’s Adam Finkelstein: “Juzang is one of the best shooters in the class and very skilled with the ball across the board. That means that even if he isn’t the primary offensive weapon from day one, his ability to space the floor and stretch opposing defenses is likely to get him heavy minutes right away. Now, he isn’t likely to be the big guard that he thinks he is, especially on the defensive end of the floor, but if he doesn’t get distracted by that, he’s a prospect who can impact winning as a freshman.”

Juzang is planning on completing coursework to assure a move to the Class of 2019. He plans on playing basketball as a college freshman during the 2019-20 campaign. The spring signing period runs until May 15.





