KU’s Joe Dineen signs with Denver: ‘It’s weird for sure, but I’m just really excited’

Kansas linebacker Joe Dineen is a Lawrence native and grew up a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

So yes, the fact he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos on Saturday night is going to take some getting used to.

“It’s weird for sure, but I’m just really excited,” Dineen told The Star. “It’s close enough to home where friends and family could come and watch, and obviously we play the Chiefs twice a year, so I think it’s a good situation all around.”

The bottom line for Dineen: Denver presented the best opportunity at making a team. Not only do the Broncos appear to have a need at linebacker, they also reached out to Dineen in recent days, speaking to him about the role he potentially could fill defensively.

“I like the scheme that they play,” Dineen said. “I feel like they had a plan for me.”

In addition to Dineen, three other Jayhawks latched on with teams via free agency once the draft concluded.

Defensive lineman Daniel Wise is joining back up with an old friend in Texas, as he signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. Former KU teammate Dorance Armstrong is a defensive end who was taken by the Cowboys in the fourth round of last year’s draft.

Both Wise and Armstrong are Texas natives; Wise grew up in Lewisville, while Armstrong is from Houston.

“Obviously, that was a surprise to everybody that (Daniel) didn’t end up getting picked up (in the draft). But he’s not going to have a problem making the team down there,” Dineen said. “He’s a helluva football player. They got a good one for sure.”

KU receiver Steven Sims also accepted an offer from Washington, while long snapper John Wirtel signed with Chicago.





Dineen, who led the nation in solo tackles per game last season, perhaps had his stock affected by a recent injury. He tweaked his right hamstring during KU’s Pro Day in late March, which kept him from completing his scheduled runs that morning.

Though he originally said he hoped to avoid watching the draft, Dineen said he couldn’t help but tune in for rounds 4-7 Saturday, doing so with family and friends at his Lawrence house.

“It was a stressful day, I’m not going to lie,” Dineen said.

He ended up satisfied with the final result, though, with plans calling for him to begin Denver’s rookie mini-camp in two weeks.

Dineen admitted that wearing the blue and orange would require an adjustment period as a Kansas native.

“It’ll take some of my family and friends a little bit longer,” Dineen said, “but I think everyone’s pretty happy for me.”

