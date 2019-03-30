Reserve point guard Charlie Moore transferring from KU to yet-to-be determined school

Kansas sophomore guard Charlie Moore has decided to transfer to a yet-to-be-determined school, coach Bill Self and Moore confirmed to The Star on Saturday.
The 5-foot-11 Chicago Morgan Park High School graduate started his career at Cal. He played there one season, then transferred to KU, where he sat out the 2017-18 campaign before playing in 35 games this past season.
Moore averaged 13.1 minutes per contest in his one season as a backup point guard at KU. He averaged 2.9 points. He had 44 assists in 35 games for a 1.3 average.
He made 20 of 75 threes for 27 percent.
“Charlie notified me yesterday that he wanted to transfer and be closer to family. We appreciate Charlie’s time here at KU and wish him the absolute best moving forward,” KU coach Self told The Star on Saturday via text message.
While at Cal, Moore averaged 12.2 points a game and started all 34 games his freshman year.
Moore has not announced where he will transfer.
