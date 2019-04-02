Kansas’ Dedric Lawson makes third team as AP men’s All-Americans are announced

Lawson brothers lead KU to 87-53 win over Northeastern in NCAA Tournament opener KU's Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson talk about their win over Northeastern in the NCAA Tournament opener and preparing for Saturday's game against Auburn. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KU's Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson talk about their win over Northeastern in the NCAA Tournament opener and preparing for Saturday's game against Auburn.

Kansas junior forward Dedric Lawson was chosen third-team All-America by The Associated Press on Tuesday, adding to his third-team honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

On the fourth major All-America team recognized by the NCAA, Lawson made The Sporting News’ second team.

Lawson, a first-team all-Big 12 selection, averaged 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this past season. He became the first KU player to average a double-double since Thomas Robinson, who averaged 17.7 points and 11.9 rebounds in 2011-12. Lawson had 22 double-doubles, which ranks third on KU’s all-time single-season list.

On the AP team announced Tuesday, Duke’s Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett are the second freshman teammates to earn first-team All-America honors. They were joined by Tennessee’s Grant Williams, Murray State’s Ja Morant and Cassius Winston of Michigan State.

Kentucky’s DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall were the only other freshman teammates to take first-team AP honors, in 2010.