KU’s Lawson honored by NABC; Jayhawks on Vegas prep forward’s list of eight schools

Kansas junior forward Dedric Lawson has been chosen third-team All-America by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the organization has announced.

The first team consists of RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson, Duke; Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga; Ja Morant, Murray State and Grant Williams, Tennessee.

Second team: Carsen Edwards, Purdue; Ethan Happ, Wisconsin; Markus Howard, Marquette; De’Andre Hunter, Virginia and Cassius Winston, Michigan State.

Third team: Lawson plus Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech; Mike Daum, South Dakota State, Kyle Guy, Virginia and PJ Washington, Kentucky.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Lawson, a first-team all-Big 12 selection, averaged 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this past season. He became the first KU player to average a double-double since Thomas Robinson, who averaged 17.7 points and 11.9 rebounds in 2011-12. Lawson had 22 double-doubles, which ranks third on KU’s all-time single-season list.

Cottrell has list of eight

Isaiah Cottrell, a 6-foot-9 junior forward from Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, has announced his list of eight schools: Kansas, UNLV, LSU, Washington, Rutgers, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Wake Forest. He’s ranked No. 69 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com. Cottrell made an official visit to Kansas for the Baylor game on March 9.

Sophomore offered by KU

KU has offered a scholarship to Khristian Lander, a 6-2 sophomore guard from F.J. Reitz High School in Evansville, Ind., Rivals.com reports. Lander has received scholarship offers from KU, Illinois, Indiana, Purdue and others.

“There was no one quicker than Lander (at McDonald’s underclassman game in Atlanta),” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com. “The four-star sophomore is the definition of quick-twitch, has tight handles and a tremendous pace for the game. Combined with his impressive IQ, that makes Lander one of the best guard prospects in the 2021 class. The lefty consistently put his defender on skates with either the change of speed dribble or the crossover move before resorting to a comfortable mid-range pull-up or hitting his teammate with the precise dump off pass. Lander was the best playmaker we saw in Atlanta.”

Reitz High coach Michael Adams told the Evansville Courier & Press he thinks Lander “is really special. He can shoot the deep three and get to the rim. He is so quick. He can even score in the post. He is explosive and athletic. You can see his potential.”

Vandy to release Crowley

Austin Crowley, a 6-4 senior guard from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., has asked to be released from his letter-of-intent at Vanderbilt following Bryce Drew’s firing, 247sports.com reports.

“We put a lot of thought into it and we are going to open our recruiting back up,” Crowley’s father, James, told 247 Sports.com. “We talked to Vanderbilt and they totally understood. It was a good mutual situation.

Crowley, who is ranked No. 112 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, also considered Mississippi and Minnesota before signing with Vandy. He is originally from Mississippi.

“It’s a brand new game for us,” his father said of recruiting.



